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ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/01/2023 : € 250,000,000
7/11/2022 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Related press
Spain: EIB and Endesa sign a new credit line of sustainable financing for €250 million to boost the modernisation of distribution networks

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2022
20220294
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
ENDESA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1202 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project will finance investments to modernise electricity distribution infrastructure throughout Spain during the 2022-2024 period.

The investment programme will include components aiming at the digitalisation and distribution network renewal to increase the security of supply and improve the quality of service.

Additionality and Impact

The project consists of multiple investment measures for the upgrading of the electricity distribution networks managed by Endesa in selected Spanish regions. The EIB financing helps address sub-optimal investment typically associated with market failures related to security of supply issues and negative environmental externalities. The project will contribute to the EIB's Sustainable Energy public policy goal, as well as providing a very significant contribution to Climate Action (climate change mitigation) in line with the applicable EU Taxonomy requirements and to the EU Economic, Social and Territorial Cohesion by investing in EIB Cohesion Priority regions.

The investment programme will mainly serve to connect new users, improve the reliability of supply and enable further decarbonisation of the Spanish energy mix, also thanks to the improvements in the network flexibility and operational efficiency associated with grid digitalisation measures. The investment programme economic viability is deemed good, exceeding the regulated financial rate of return and generating a very good social benefit. The Promoter is an experienced network operator, with the capacity to manage the implementation and operation of the project assets.

The EIB financial contribution is valued by the client and considered excellent, as it offers more favourable and flexible conditions compared to market alternatives, in particular in terms of long availability period, flexible disbursements and substantially longer tenor. The sustainability linked pricing is of great value to the client as it provides a positive incentive, and strong market signal, linked to the execution of its ambitious decarbonisation strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The EIB will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
3 November 2022
7 November 2022
Related documents
08/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Endesa sign a new credit line of sustainable financing for €250 million to boost the modernisation of distribution networks

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Publication Date
8 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159723086
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220294
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Other links
Summary sheet
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Data sheet
ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III
Related press
Spain: EIB and Endesa sign a new credit line of sustainable financing for €250 million to boost the modernisation of distribution networks

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Endesa sign a new credit line of sustainable financing for €250 million to boost the modernisation of distribution networks
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENDESA NETWORK MODERNISATION III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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