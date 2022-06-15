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RABOBANK SME SUPPORT - EGF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 74,237,755.41
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 74,237,755.41
Credit lines : € 74,237,755.41
Signature date(s)
30/06/2022 : € 74,237,755.41

Summary sheet

Release date
19 January 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2022
20220292
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RABOBANK SME SUPPORT - EGF
COOPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 74 million
EUR 624 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in a guarantee instrument to support new lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Netherlands.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to for SMEs.

Additionality and Impact

The project will support Access to Finance to SMEs in The Netherlands by creating lending capacity for the financial intermediary and make an interest rate reduction possible for those SMEs. The project is part of the deployment of the European Guarantee Fund, which targets supporting Access to Finance for SMEs. The financially sound financial intermediary is well placed and has a strong and positive track record of implementing SME supporting programmes of EIB. The project is expected to offer a strong contribution to maintaining employment as it is expected to support a large number of smaller SMEs. The EIB involvement, using the European Guarantee Fund mandate, has a positive contribution towards the project. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 June 2022
30 June 2022

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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