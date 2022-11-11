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IFAD - FOOD SECURITY LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Sector(s)
Industry : € 100,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/11/2022 : € 3,600,000
15/05/2023 : € 8,400,000
11/11/2022 : € 11,400,000
11/11/2022 : € 14,400,000
11/11/2022 : € 15,000,000
15/05/2023 : € 26,600,000
15/05/2023 : € 33,600,000
15/05/2023 : € 35,000,000
11/11/2022 : € 45,600,000
11/11/2022 : € 60,000,000
15/05/2023 : € 106,400,000
15/05/2023 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IFAD - FOOD SECURITY LOAN
Related press
EIB confirms €500 million loan to IFAD to invest in global food security

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2022
20220287
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IFAD - FOOD SECURITY LOAN
INTERNATIONAL FUND FOR AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 2650 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is a specialised agency of the United Nations mandated to enable poor rural women and men to improve their food security and nutrition, raise their incomes and strengthen their resilience. The EIB loan to IFAD will finance investments that boost agricultural production and reinforce the food value chains to generate resilience. The operation aims to accelerate IFAD's support to developing countries.

The project will provide funding to IFAD's borrowing countries, that are low and middle income countries. The financed projects will aim inter alia at improving and strengthening food production systems including related policies and institutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

IFAD shall ensure that the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving EIB financing, will comply with IFAD's Social Environmental and Climate Assessment Procedures (2021), IFAD's safeguards and mainstreaming policies, national legislation as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

Works and services for IFAD-financed projects are carried out according to the Borrower's/Recipient's procurement regulations to the extent that they are consistent with IFAD Project Procurement Guidelines that EIB has reviewed and found satisfactory and substantially aligned with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IFAD - FOOD SECURITY LOAN
Other links
Related press
EIB confirms €500 million loan to IFAD to invest in global food security

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IFAD - FOOD SECURITY LOAN
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159370439
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220287
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Asia
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IFAD - FOOD SECURITY LOAN
Other links
Summary sheet
IFAD - FOOD SECURITY LOAN
Data sheet
IFAD - FOOD SECURITY LOAN
Related press
EIB confirms €500 million loan to IFAD to invest in global food security

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB confirms €500 million loan to IFAD to invest in global food security
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IFAD - FOOD SECURITY LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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