IFAD - FOOD SECURITY LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
- Industry - Manufacturing
The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is a specialised agency of the United Nations mandated to enable poor rural women and men to improve their food security and nutrition, raise their incomes and strengthen their resilience. The EIB loan to IFAD will finance investments that boost agricultural production and reinforce the food value chains to generate resilience. The operation aims to accelerate IFAD's support to developing countries.
The project will provide funding to IFAD's borrowing countries, that are low and middle income countries. The financed projects will aim inter alia at improving and strengthening food production systems including related policies and institutions.
IFAD shall ensure that the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving EIB financing, will comply with IFAD's Social Environmental and Climate Assessment Procedures (2021), IFAD's safeguards and mainstreaming policies, national legislation as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.
Works and services for IFAD-financed projects are carried out according to the Borrower's/Recipient's procurement regulations to the extent that they are consistent with IFAD Project Procurement Guidelines that EIB has reviewed and found satisfactory and substantially aligned with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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