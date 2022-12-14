BANGLADESH RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
The operation consists of a framework loan of up to EUR 350m to support climate action investments in Bangladesh. The facility will provide long-term finance to the Government of Bangladesh to develop renewable energy generation projects and potentially other eligible climate action investments.
The framework loan will finance a series of renewable energy generation plants located in the People's Republic of Bangladesh, as well as potentially other climate action investments over a three-year period.
The EIB Renewable Energy (RE) Facility would contribute to the implementation of Bangladesh's ambitious climate action targets by financing utility-scale RE projects developed by state-owned power
generation utilities. The RE investments will be enhancing the sustainability of the country's power generation and energy security as well as contributing to climate action measures. The project therefore contributes to EU renewable energy and environmental policies (particularly climate change policies) and meets the Bank's priority objectives as the EU Climate Bank for energy sector lending and climate action. Moreover, the project is strongly aligned with support to the Government of Bangladesh will be provided towards achieving their "Climate Prosperity Plan". Based on the Bank's previous experience, projects are expected to be supported by adequate capabilities / governance by the promoter. In terms of results, the individual projects are expected to have a positive economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, projects under this operation are expected to generate a social benefit. In view of the scarcity of long-term financing, the framework loan and
associated blending element will assist the Government of Bangladesh in financing a crucial sector, where investments are commencing to significantly scale up. Affordable and flexible long-term financing with the comprehensive blending approach will avoid a long-term negative impact on the country's energy market, boosting overall sustainable economic development as well as climate action achievements.
If the schemes were located within the EU, most of them would fall under Annex II of the EIA-Directive (2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Or because of the inclusion of certain interconnection infrastructure, under Annex I, requiring mandatory EIA process. In Bangladesh, environmental and social regulations include some of the elements present in the EU Directives, although there is traditionally certain lack of enforcement. In particular, national regulation requires an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) for these type of projects. Compliance with EIB Environmental and Social Standards at the Framework Loan and allocation levels will be verified during the appraisal of the schemes, in particular the promoters' E6S capabilities and procedures, public consultation process, vulnerable groups and land tenure issues. The project shall have positive environmental and public health impacts and will allow the population to adapt to the foreseen climate change impacts in the project areas. The Bank will verify the environmental and social risks and impacts of the project components, as well as proposed mitigation and compensation measures, in accordance with EIB's Environmental and Social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance to the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.