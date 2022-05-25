UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - POLAND (BGK)

This Operation supports the achievement of most UN Sustainable Development Goals and it supports investments related to the adoption of the Temporary Protection Directive. As most of the schemes are foreseen to be located in less-developed regions, under the EIB's Cohesion priority regions objective, the Operation contributes to the EU Public Policy Goal of Economic and Social Cohesion and EU Gender Equality. The investments are expected to be in line with the provisions of the 2020 New Leipzig Charter, the EU Urban Agenda, the 2022 Nice Declaration, the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive and the EU Green Deal. In addition, the Operation will adhere to the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, which specify the requirements in alignment with the rights and principles of the Fundamental Conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the European Pillar of Social Rights. Furthermore, the Operation is aligned with the EIB Urban Lending Review, the EIB Transport Lending Policy, the Bank's new Energy Lending Policy as well as the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 and the EIB Gender Equality Strategy and Action Plan. Its contribution to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives is estimated at approx. 30% of the total cost.





The schemes will support the implementation of public policy objectives in support of municipal, regional and national strategies, thus contributing to integrated territorial development. The Framework Loan contributes to address identified market failures and will generate positive externalities thus contributing to improvements in the quality of life and social inclusion of residents and the refugee communities. Therefore, the Operation is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.





The funding offered by the EIB will address the specific needs of BGK and of the Aid Fund, due to its tenor, availability in EUR and customised terms (tenor, grace period, sculpted repayment). It will be innovative, as being the first time the EIB is subscribing bonds issued by BGK. It will complement and facilitate the deployment of the State funding that co-finances the projects. In addition, the advisory services offered by the EIB will benefit the promoters, the implementation of the projects and as well their impact on local communities.