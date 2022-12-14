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UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 14,479,638.01
Countries
Sector(s)
Uganda : € 14,479,638.01
Telecom : € 14,479,638.01
Signature date(s)
30/12/2023 : € 14,479,638.01
Other links
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION
Related press
Uganda: US$40 million European backing for Uganda rural telecom expansion
Parent project
DIGITAL ACP GLOBAL AUTHORIZATION II

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2023
20220268
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION
TOWERCO OF AFRICA UGANDA LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 16 million (EUR 15 million)
USD 85 million (EUR 80 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the construction of 659 new mobile sites in Uganda. At least 50% of the towers will be located in rural areas without mobile service coverage.

The aim is to provide mobile coverage in areas that have currently no access to a mobile-broadband network and increase capacity in areas where the current mobile networks are saturated.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, these activities would neither fall under Annexes I nor II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU. However, the Construction and expansion of communications towers is included in the Schedule 5 of the Ugandan National Environment act of 2019, listing types of projects for which an environmental and social impact assessment is mandatory for obtaining the approval of the projects. Full environmental and social details will be assessed during appraisal

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
14 December 2022
30 December 2023
Related documents
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION
Related projects
Parent project
DIGITAL ACP GLOBAL AUTHORIZATION II
Other links
Related press
Uganda: US$40 million European backing for Uganda rural telecom expansion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION
Publication Date
21 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158216061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220268
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Uganda
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION
Data sheet
UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION
Related press
Uganda: US$40 million European backing for Uganda rural telecom expansion
Parent project
DIGITAL ACP GLOBAL AUTHORIZATION II

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Uganda: US$40 million European backing for Uganda rural telecom expansion
Other links
Related public register
21/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UGANDA TELECOM TOWER EXPANSION
Parent project
DIGITAL ACP GLOBAL AUTHORIZATION II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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