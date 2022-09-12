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CODASIP (IDGF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 600,000
France : € 4,500,000
Czechia : € 9,900,000
Industry : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2022 : € 600,000
20/12/2022 : € 4,500,000
20/12/2022 : € 9,900,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CODASIP (IDGF)
Parent project
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2022
20220250
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CODASIP (IDGF)
CODASIP GMBH,CODASIP SRO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 35 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Codasip sells electronic design automation software for RISC-V based microprocessor development and the associated IP licensed RISC-V cores.

The aim is to support the company in accelerating its research and development investments.

Additionality and Impact

The promoter is an SME founded in 2014 and based in the Czech Republic, with further design centres in France and the UK. The project contributes to the policy objective of Research and Development by supporting the promoter in developing semiconductor design technology suited for innovative applications like artificial intelligence and edge computing. The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development. The promoter thus faces challenging financing needs but is expected to generate positive externalities as it helps to support European semiconductor industries, boost innovation, growth and job creation. EIB financing, with an innovative structure adapted to the risk profile of this early stage company, allows the promoter to finance its investment plan, generating a positive crowd-in effect for other investors. The EIB loan offers the Company significant drawdown flexibility and a mid-term financing option.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 September 2022
20 December 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CODASIP (IDGF)
Related projects
Parent project
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CODASIP (IDGF)
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158788259
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220250
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
France
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CODASIP (IDGF)
Other links
Summary sheet
CODASIP (IDGF)
Data sheet
CODASIP (IDGF)
Parent project
INNOVATION & DIGITALISATION GROWTH FINANCE PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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