CODASIP (IDGF)

Summary sheet
Codasip sells electronic design automation software for RISC-V based microprocessor development and the associated IP licensed RISC-V cores.
The aim is to support the company in accelerating its research and development investments.
The promoter is an SME founded in 2014 and based in the Czech Republic, with further design centres in France and the UK. The project contributes to the policy objective of Research and Development by supporting the promoter in developing semiconductor design technology suited for innovative applications like artificial intelligence and edge computing. The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development. The promoter thus faces challenging financing needs but is expected to generate positive externalities as it helps to support European semiconductor industries, boost innovation, growth and job creation. EIB financing, with an innovative structure adapted to the risk profile of this early stage company, allows the promoter to finance its investment plan, generating a positive crowd-in effect for other investors. The EIB loan offers the Company significant drawdown flexibility and a mid-term financing option.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I or II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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