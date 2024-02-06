POKLECANI WIND FARM

The project concerns the development of a 132MW onshore wind farm near Poklecani in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The financing of the project through the EIB will support the achievement of the decarbonisation targets set out in the draft National Energy and Climate Plan. Project is consistent with the EU's Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, is in line with the Energy Community framework and EU Green Agenda for the Western Balkans.

The project will produce electricity from low carbon sources and thereby addresses the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution compared with coal generation. The majority of the generated energy will be subject to a regulated tariff. The remainder is expected to be sold on the wholesale market thereby supporting market integration and development.

The project is expected to generate a high economic rate of return and positive broader social benefits by producing electricity below the cost of coal based alternatives in the country.

Bank's financial contribution and customized terms are indispensable to reach financial close, as the Borrower has limited access to international capital markets and cannot obtain financing under such terms and with the envisaged maturity. With respect to non-financial contribution, the EIB's involvement is catalytic in mobilising grants under Western Balkans Investment Framework and is setting high standards for environmental, social and procurement matters for which the Bank is providing (unfunded) technical assistance, useful guidance and capacity building.