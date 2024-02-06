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POKLECANI WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 103,050,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bosnia and Herzegovina : € 103,050,000
Energy : € 103,050,000
Signature date(s)
8/05/2025 : € 103,050,000
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POKLECANI WIND FARM
Related public register
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - POKLECANI WIND FARM - Critical Habitat Assessment

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/05/2025
20220241
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POKLECANI WIND FARM
JP ELEKTROPRIVREDA HRVATSKE ZAJEDNICE HERCEG-BOSNE DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 145 million
EUR 206 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, construction and operation of an onshore windfarm with total installed capacity of 132 MW, located in the wider mountainous area in the West Herzegovina-Canton in the Municipality of Posusje.

The aim is to increase the security of electricity and the share of renewable energy sources in the electricity system across the country. The investment will help BiH to diversify its energy sources, contributing to long term economic growth and development, in line with the EU Green Agenda embedded in the Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans. The operation supports the EIB's objectives, by promoting the deployment of renewable energy technologies, tackling climate change through climate mitigation measures and improving security of energy supply.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the development of a 132MW onshore wind farm near Poklecani in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

 

The financing of the project through the EIB will support the achievement of the decarbonisation targets set out in the draft National Energy and Climate Plan. Project is consistent with the EU's Economic and Investment Plan for the Western Balkans, is in line with the Energy Community framework and EU Green Agenda for the Western Balkans.

 

The project will produce electricity from low carbon sources and thereby addresses the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution compared with coal generation. The majority of the generated energy will be subject to a regulated tariff. The remainder is expected to be sold on the wholesale market thereby supporting market integration and development. 

 

The project is expected to generate a high economic rate of return and positive broader social benefits by producing electricity below the cost of coal based alternatives in the country.

 

Bank's financial contribution and customized terms are indispensable to reach financial close, as the Borrower has limited access to international capital markets and cannot obtain financing under such terms and with the envisaged maturity. With respect to non-financial contribution, the EIB's involvement is catalytic in mobilising grants under Western Balkans Investment Framework and is setting high standards for environmental, social and procurement matters for which the Bank is providing (unfunded) technical assistance, useful guidance and capacity building.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures applied as necessary.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 February 2024
8 May 2025
Related documents
07/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POKLECANI WIND FARM
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - POKLECANI WIND FARM - Critical Habitat Assessment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POKLECANI WIND FARM
Publication Date
7 Feb 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179576228
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220241
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental Impact Assessment - POKLECANI WIND FARM - Critical Habitat Assessment
Publication Date
29 Jan 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
258221344
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental Impact Assessment
Project Number
20220241
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POKLECANI WIND FARM
Related public register
29/01/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - POKLECANI WIND FARM - Critical Habitat Assessment
Other links
Summary sheet
POKLECANI WIND FARM
Data sheet
POKLECANI WIND FARM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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