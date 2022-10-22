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ENGIE GREEN RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 62,700,000
France : € 87,300,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2022 : € 62,700,000
23/12/2022 : € 87,300,000
Other links
Related public register
28/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE GREEN RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2022
20220229
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENGIE GREEN RDI
ENGIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 311 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation will finance Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) investments in the field of low carbon energy solutions and infrastructure networks and services optimisation.

The project aims at strengthening the promoter's long-term competitiveness by supporting its technological and innovation activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

The project comprises a well-defined portfolio of investments in R&D in the field of renewable energies, Carbon Capture and Storage, decarbonisation applications and optimised management of energy networks (amongst others).

Related documents
28/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE GREEN RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE GREEN RDI
Publication Date
28 Nov 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160042223
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220229
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENGIE GREEN RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
ENGIE GREEN RDI
Data sheet
ENGIE GREEN RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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