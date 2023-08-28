Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Sector(s)
Services : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/05/2024 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
31/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY II

Summary sheet

Release date
14 July 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/05/2024
20220206
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY II
COST ASSOCIATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 369 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project supports the activities of the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) association. The COST Association is a proven knowledge sharing and training platform aimed at fostering the cooperation among scientists across Europe. Through competitive grants, it brings together researchers, innovators and other professionals based in Europe and beyond, creating interdisciplinary networks working on various research topics.

Supporting the association is in line with the 'excellence' and 'widening participation' objectives of the EU's Horizon Europe research funding programme. COST's activities promote professional opportunities for participating researchers and potentially enhance Europe's innovation capacity, thus its competitiveness and economic growth. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the activities of the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) Association, a proven knowledge sharing and training platform aimed at fostering the cooperation among scientists across Europe. It is in line with the 'excellence' and 'widening participation' objectives of the EU's Horizon Europe research funding programme. COST activities promote professional opportunities for participating researchers and have the potential to enhance Europe's innovation capacity, and therefore its competitiveness and economic growth.


The EIB financing will alleviate cashflow shortages during the implementation of network activities which arise from the grant conditions which stipulate a maximum amount of pre-financing and interim payments for the implementation of those activities and will therefore contribute to accelerate the implementation of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns knowledge sharing activities which create intangible assets (new knowledge and scientific discoveries), which do not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The EIB will verify during the appraisal the promoter's standards and principles in respect of environmental and social aspects, in particular the adherence to the relevant EU Directives.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
28 August 2023
23 May 2024
Related documents
31/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY II
Publication Date
31 Aug 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
172129661
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220206
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/08/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY II
Other links
Summary sheet
COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY II
Data sheet
COOPERATION IN SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications