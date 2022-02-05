TDB SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Loan to Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) to support working capital and investment needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, including trade finance. The loan will benefit SMEs and mid-caps in eligible countries across TDB member states, which are also signatories of the Cotonou Agreement or its successor.
The operation is aimed at promoting supply chain financing investments, working capital and new investments carried out by private promoters, across a range of eligible sectors. The loan will be deployed directly by TDB or indirectly through various Financial Intermediaries ("FIs"), which TDB works with.
The operation concerns a loan to Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) for onward lending to private sector companies, either directly or through financial intermediaries. The project falls under the remit of the European Union's (EU) external action, the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) and its Investment Framework as well as the African Union's Agenda 2063 and the EU Sub-Saharan Africa Multi-Annual Indicative Programme 2021-2027, which supports a stronger regional and continental economic integration through inclusive economic growth and job creation. The operation will advance several Sustainable Development Goals, too. This loan will support a good number of African businesses impacted by the global disruption in supply value chain.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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