ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Armenia : € 50,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 25,000,000
Urban development : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/07/2025 : € 25,000,000
16/07/2025 : € 25,000,000
Summary sheet

Release date
10 March 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/07/2025
20220193
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
REPUBLIQUE D'ARMENIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 50 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Framework loan will support priority socio-economic investments in the recovery of the southern regions of Armenia, particularly Syunik, affected by the second Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including basic infrastructure needs of displaced population.

Investments in the drinking water, health and education infrastructures and related equipment will improve the access of the Syunik province population to reliable potable water supplies and quality health and education, thus ensuring decent living conditions for the displaced population and the host communities and contributing to Syunik's socio-economic recovery and long-term resilience. The project will also contribute to climate action.

Additionality and Impact

The operation focuses on public social and environmental infrastructure investment in Syunik province, which is the most affected by the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the region. This operation will contribute significantly to the socio-economic stabilization and recovery of Armenia's Syunik province, following the severe disruptions caused by recent conflicts and geographic isolation. Market failures are accentuated for investment in isolated and vulnerable border communities in Syunik. By targeting investment to the neglected sectors of health, education, and drinking water supply, the operation aims to close critical service gaps.


Aligned with the objectives of the Resilient Syunik: Team Europe Initiative, this intervention supports the EU's Eastern Partnership goals of recovery, resilience, and reform. It addresses critical EIB mandate objectives by promoting sustainable economic development in a region impacted by geopolitical instability.


The EIB has provided substantial support to the scoping and preparation of the project, in close cooperation with the counterparts and beneficiaries. Substantial Technical Assistance is provided under grant funding, in addition to the EIB loan, to support both project preparation and project implementation under a Team Europe approach. 


 The EIB will extend to the borrower advantageous pricing and loan maturities. Furthermore, the EIB offers flexibility regarding drawdown, encompassing both timing and interest options. 


The operation will support several UN Sustainable Development Goals.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's compliance with national and EIB's environmental and social principles will be respected.

Implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 May 2025
16 July 2025
Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM
Publication Date
20 May 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241752809
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220193
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Armenia
Publicly available
Download now
