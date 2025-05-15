ARMENIA - RESILIENT SYUNIK PROGRAM

The operation focuses on public social and environmental infrastructure investment in Syunik province, which is the most affected by the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the region. This operation will contribute significantly to the socio-economic stabilization and recovery of Armenia's Syunik province, following the severe disruptions caused by recent conflicts and geographic isolation. Market failures are accentuated for investment in isolated and vulnerable border communities in Syunik. By targeting investment to the neglected sectors of health, education, and drinking water supply, the operation aims to close critical service gaps.





Aligned with the objectives of the Resilient Syunik: Team Europe Initiative, this intervention supports the EU's Eastern Partnership goals of recovery, resilience, and reform. It addresses critical EIB mandate objectives by promoting sustainable economic development in a region impacted by geopolitical instability.





The EIB has provided substantial support to the scoping and preparation of the project, in close cooperation with the counterparts and beneficiaries. Substantial Technical Assistance is provided under grant funding, in addition to the EIB loan, to support both project preparation and project implementation under a Team Europe approach.





The EIB will extend to the borrower advantageous pricing and loan maturities. Furthermore, the EIB offers flexibility regarding drawdown, encompassing both timing and interest options.





The operation will support several UN Sustainable Development Goals.



