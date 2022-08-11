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ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Argentina : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2022 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Related sub-project
CATAMARCA (ARG -TRANSMISSION NETWORK FL)

Summary sheet

Release date
11 August 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2022
20220186
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
REPUBLICA ARGENTINA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 414 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Expansion and modernisation of the electricity transmission network with increasing integration of renewable electricity generation capacity.

The proposed operation consists of a framework loan of up to EUR 100 million to the Republic of Argentina to finance the first phase of the Federal Plan for Regional Energy Transport (the "Programme") to expand and modernise the electricity transmission network.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of the Programme is strongly aligned with the Argentinian national targets for security of supply as well as decarbonisation in the context of the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions for Argentina.


The project will contribute to the achievement of the Bank's objectives, in terms of Energy Security and Climate Action finance outside the EU, as well as the targets for decarbonisation and greenhouse gas emission reduction (mitigation of climate change). The project will contribute to EU policy objectives with regard to sustainable energy infrastructure, combating climate change and will support Sustainable Development Goals, in particular the SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action).


This operation is in line with EU priorities for Argentina and eligible under NDICI, as it contributes to climate change mitigation as well as to the development of social and economic infrastructure, specifically energy.


The Programme will have a positive impact on the communities where the works are carried out, mainly due to access to a better quality electrical service; and the possibility of development and/or expansion of regional economy. The economic rate of return and social benefits are expected to be excellent for sub-projects selected at allocation stage. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.


The EIB's advice has been sought by the promoter given that this is the first operation with this Promoter and given the complexity of some investments. Monitoring missions to ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and reporting frequency (semi-annual) will be coordinated with IDB to benefit from synergies and to avoid overlapping/duplication.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is in line with EU priorities for Argentina and eligible under NDICI (Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument).

Related documents
21/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Related projects
Related sub-project
CATAMARCA (ARG -TRANSMISSION NETWORK FL)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Publication Date
21 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160110762
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220186
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Other links
Summary sheet
ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Data sheet
ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Related sub-project
CATAMARCA (ARG -TRANSMISSION NETWORK FL)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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