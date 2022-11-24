ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2

Summary sheet
The project relates to the expansion of a "fibre-to-the-home" (FTTH) telecommunication network throughout France from 2022 to 2024.
With the implementation of the project, the promoter plans to extend the number of activated customers. The project will be implemented mainly in areas with a medium population density and in areas with a low population density.
France remains last in Europe in availability of Next Generation Access Broadband with 69% of households covered (average of 87%) and 52% very high capacity network coverage (59% average). The project contributes to France's national broadband programme "France Très Haut Débit" that sets out the targets of fibre based fast broadband access for households by 2025. France predominantly opted for establishing and widening its broadband network infrastructure through FTTH technology.
The project is aligned with the Gigabit Society's initiative to enable households to have access to broadband connections of at least 100Mbps upgradeable to Gigabit speed by 2025. The project supports the goal of the Electronic Communication Code to promote the rollout of very high capacity network and foster infrastructure competition. The project is aligned with the recently established 2030 EU Digital Compass targets.
EIB's involvement provides Iliad with a highly flexible financial product (e.g. flexible drawdowns, lengthy availability period, etc.). The combination of relatively favourable pricing and a maturity adjusted to the project's life cycle, paired with the Bank's capacity to extend a sizable loan from one source are highly appreciated by the client. The loan provides a signalling effect to the soundness and quality of the project.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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