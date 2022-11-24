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ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 300,000,000
Telecom : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2022 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2
Related press
France: EIB and iliad sign a new €300m loan to finance fiber to the Home (FTTH) network rollouts

Summary sheet

Release date
17 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2022
20220143
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2
ILIAD SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 1145 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the expansion of a "fibre-to-the-home" (FTTH) telecommunication network throughout France from 2022 to 2024.

With the implementation of the project, the promoter plans to extend the number of activated customers. The project will be implemented mainly in areas with a medium population density and in areas with a low population density.

Additionality and Impact

France remains last in Europe in availability of Next Generation Access Broadband with 69% of households covered (average of 87%) and 52% very high capacity network coverage (59% average). The project contributes to France's national broadband programme "France Très Haut Débit" that sets out the targets of fibre based fast broadband access for households by 2025. France predominantly opted for establishing and widening its broadband network infrastructure through FTTH technology.

 

The project is aligned with the Gigabit Society's initiative to enable households to have access to broadband connections of at least 100Mbps upgradeable to Gigabit speed by 2025. The project supports the goal of the Electronic Communication Code to promote the rollout of very high capacity network and foster infrastructure competition. The project is aligned with the recently established 2030 EU Digital Compass targets.

 

EIB's involvement provides Iliad with a highly flexible financial product (e.g. flexible drawdowns, lengthy availability period, etc.). The combination of relatively favourable pricing and a maturity adjusted to the project's life cycle, paired with the Bank's capacity to extend a sizable loan from one source are highly appreciated by the client. The loan provides a signalling effect to the soundness and quality of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for urban underground fibre roll-out) do not fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 November 2022
13 December 2022
Related documents
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2
Other links
Related press
France: EIB and iliad sign a new €300m loan to finance fiber to the Home (FTTH) network rollouts

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2
Publication Date
5 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155232578
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220143
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2
Other links
Summary sheet
ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2
Data sheet
ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2
Related press
France: EIB and iliad sign a new €300m loan to finance fiber to the Home (FTTH) network rollouts

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB and iliad sign a new €300m loan to finance fiber to the Home (FTTH) network rollouts
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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