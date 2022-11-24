ILIAD FRANCE TRES HAUT DEBIT EXPANSION 2

France remains last in Europe in availability of Next Generation Access Broadband with 69% of households covered (average of 87%) and 52% very high capacity network coverage (59% average). The project contributes to France's national broadband programme "France Très Haut Débit" that sets out the targets of fibre based fast broadband access for households by 2025. France predominantly opted for establishing and widening its broadband network infrastructure through FTTH technology.

The project is aligned with the Gigabit Society's initiative to enable households to have access to broadband connections of at least 100Mbps upgradeable to Gigabit speed by 2025. The project supports the goal of the Electronic Communication Code to promote the rollout of very high capacity network and foster infrastructure competition. The project is aligned with the recently established 2030 EU Digital Compass targets.

EIB's involvement provides Iliad with a highly flexible financial product (e.g. flexible drawdowns, lengthy availability period, etc.). The combination of relatively favourable pricing and a maturity adjusted to the project's life cycle, paired with the Bank's capacity to extend a sizable loan from one source are highly appreciated by the client. The loan provides a signalling effect to the soundness and quality of the project.