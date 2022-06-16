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JORDAN LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 346,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 346,000,000
Credit lines : € 346,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2022 : € 60,000,000
24/07/2023 : € 90,000,000
29/12/2023 : € 96,000,000
16/06/2022 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Jordan: EIB and Jordan Kuwait Bank join forces for second time providing USD 63m support in business investments for SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
7 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2022
20220139
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
JORDAN LOAN FOR SMES AND MID-CAPS
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),CAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN PSC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Long-term financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps to improve access to finance and financial inclusion, which have been identified as key factors for reinforcing Jordan's economic resilience.

The facility aims to finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Jordan, thereby contributing to economic resilience, employment-generating activities and alleviating the economic burden of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The loan is expected to benefit from a portion of the investment grant made available by the European Union in order to enhance the cost of the local currency tranche to an acceptable level for the borrower and, ultimately, the final beneficiaries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures including procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving Bank financing will comply with national legislation and the ElB's Environmental and Social Standards as well as international treaties and conventions signed and ratified by or otherwise applicable and binding in the country.

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Other links
Related press
Jordan: EIB and Jordan Kuwait Bank join forces for second time providing USD 63m support in business investments for SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Jordan: EIB and Jordan Kuwait Bank join forces for second time providing USD 63m support in business investments for SMEs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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