METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II

The Framework Loan will co-finance public transport schemes included in Metro de Madrid Multiannual Investment Plan 2022-2025 which are aligned with EIB Transport Lending Policy. The Project is deemed aligned with the Paris Agreement goals and principles.





The schemes are expected to generate positive externalities for the city's residents in terms of supporting accessibility to services and employment by providing a more efficient and affordable alternative for urban mobility needs. The schemes are also expected to mitigate negative externalities of road traffic by supporting the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes.





EIB's participation will provide a financial benefit to Metro de Madrid as it allows distributing the cost of financing in the long term, resulting in a manageable annual debt service amount. The EIB will include flexible drawdown terms and conditions adjusted to the investment horizon of the Project, which are highly valued by public promoters and a key differentiating feature of EIB's financing. The EIB loan could have a signalling effect, facilitating additional financing from complementary sources, which will reduce the funding uncertainly for Metro de Madrid.



