KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM KABEG

The project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health). This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of services provided by hospitals and other healthcare facilities and the large health externalities they generate. Furthermore, strategic investments in the health care sector have been shown to yield long-term health benefits, as well as economic and social returns on investment that far exceed potential private returns. The project aims to support the provision of better quality and more accessible healthcare services. By modernising health care facilities and health care delivery, the project responds to the demographic trends and health needs of the Carinthia region.





The Bank's loan provides an important contribution to the borrower's long-term funding base, fully matching the long economic life of the underlying assets. The diversification of the funding sources is key for the borrower enhancing its financial flexibility. The borrower values the flexibility of drawdowns and benefits from a drawdown period of several years reflecting the implementation period of the project.