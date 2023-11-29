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KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM KABEG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 90,000,000
Health : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/06/2024 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM KABEG

Summary sheet

Release date
30 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/06/2024
20220126
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM KABEG
LANDESKRANKENANSTALTEN-BETRIEBSGESELLSCHAFT - KABEG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 130 million
EUR 275 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Modernisation, rehabilitation and consolidation of five public hospitals in Carinthia, the southernmost state in Austria.

As a healthcare investment project aiming to modernise a health estate and upgrade its service delivery, the project responds to the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health). The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (c) common interest. The project is aligned with the Urban Agenda for the EU. The project also aims to contribute to the priority objective of the European Commission to "make public health systems more cost-effective, equitable and sustainable". The new and rehabilitated buildings are compliant with the local standard regarding the Energy Performance of buildings and therefore, are aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health). This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of services provided by hospitals and other healthcare facilities and the large health externalities they generate. Furthermore, strategic investments in the health care sector have been shown to yield long-term health benefits, as well as economic and social returns on investment that far exceed potential private returns. The project aims to support the provision of better quality and more accessible healthcare services. By modernising health care facilities and health care delivery, the project responds to the demographic trends and health needs of the Carinthia region. 


The Bank's loan provides an important contribution to the borrower's long-term funding base, fully matching the long economic life of the underlying assets. The diversification of the funding sources is key for the borrower enhancing its financial flexibility. The borrower values the flexibility of drawdowns and benefits from a drawdown period of several years reflecting the implementation period of the project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The Bank's services will verify during the appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear more comprehensive benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
29 November 2023
17 June 2024
Related documents
01/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM KABEG

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM KABEG
Publication Date
1 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
170015839
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220126
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM KABEG
Other links
Summary sheet
KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM KABEG
Data sheet
KRANKENHAUSINVESTITIONSPROGRAMM KABEG

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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