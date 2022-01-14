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OHT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2022 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB and ÖHT finance eco-friendly tourism

Summary sheet

Release date
20 December 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2022
20220114
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OHT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
OESTERREICHISCHE HOTEL- UND TOURISMUSBANK GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a loan dedicated to small and medium size investments carried out in the tourism sector by small and medium size enterprises and mid-caps in Austria.

Financing of small and medium projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises and mid-caps in the tourism sector in Austria.

Additionality and Impact

The operation predominantly addresses access to finance constraints facing SMEs and Midcaps in the Austrian tourism sector. Implementation is handled by an intermediary (OHT) with in-depth experience with implementing EIB projects in the sector. The operation will sustain employment in the targeted sector and the operation is aligned with the EIB's Climate Action Strategy through a significant climate action target. EIB's contribution to a successful implementation of the project is based on an attractive pricing and a signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing. 


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB and ÖHT finance eco-friendly tourism

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB and ÖHT finance eco-friendly tourism
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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