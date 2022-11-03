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MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2022 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI II
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €40 million to Marposs for research, development and innovation

Summary sheet

Release date
9 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2022
20220113
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI II
MARPOSS SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The loan will finance a selection of the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to be carried out in Italy over the period 2022-25. The related RDI activities are in the field of flexible measuring and process control devices and systems. More specifically, such measuring systems concern electric mobility components hydrogen technologies and fuel cells. Additionally, the project includes investments in the field of digital transformation and cyber security.

The aim is to support the promoter's products and services primarily in the field of technologies for electro mobility, fuels cells and renewable energy, as well as other applications in line with the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap (CBR). The activities in the field of digital transformation will boost the promoter's offering of digital services, while the activities on cyber security will improve resilience of both the promoter and its products to cyber-attacks.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the development of innovative technologies for flexible measuring, process control devices and systems, measuring and testing systems for electric mobility, hydrogen, fuel cells and sustainable energy technologies, along with the deployment of transformative digitalisation solutions. It will facilitate and accelerate the development and manufacturing deployment of such technologies by the promoter's customer industries, will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion through collaborations and patenting, and will support the development of a more efficient and sustainable European economy.


The investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective and part of them to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with incomplete markets for innovative, flexible and precision gauging and testing technologies for electric vehicle, fuel cell and battery applications, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.


The promoter's R&D capability, focus on innovation and sustainability, technology edge, deep knowledge of its customer industries, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.


The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for significant flexibility by providing relatively long tenor, pre-amortisation and availability periods. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by further diversifying its funding base, by reducing its average cost of funding and by further improving its maturity profile.


The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the annexes of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the European Commission will be informed and the promoter will have to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
3 November 2022
6 December 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI II
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €40 million to Marposs for research, development and innovation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI II
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156767094
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220113
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI II
Data sheet
MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI II
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €40 million to Marposs for research, development and innovation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends €40 million to Marposs for research, development and innovation
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARPOSS MEASUREMENT SYSTEMS RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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