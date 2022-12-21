© Marposs

The EIB loan will contribute to the development of flexible process measurement and control systems, measurement systems for components for electric mobility applications, as well as equipment and measurement systems dedicated to hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.

This is the third in a series of operations signed by the EIB and Marposs totalling €102 million.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €40 million for the research, development and innovation activities of Marposs, a world leader in the provision of precision instruments for measurement and control in the manufacturing environment. Since 2013, the EU bank has lent €102 million to Marposs across three operations.

Specifically, the EIB loan will contribute to the development of innovative flexible process measurement and control systems, measurement systems for components intended for electric mobility applications, as well as equipment and measurement systems dedicated to hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. The agreement will thus help facilitate and accelerate the development and production of electric vehicle technologies and innovative solutions to promote energy efficiency, advanced manufacturing technologies and support digitisation primarily in the automotive, electronics and pharmaceutical sectors.

“With this operation, the EU bank demonstrates its backing for the Italian business community by supporting a firm like Marposs, which is helping to accelerate the electrification and decarbonisation of several key sectors, such as transport,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti.

“As part of a key growth project, the Marposs Group has successfully embarked on a strategy based on both expansion into new market sectors and the development of innovative solutions aimed at the world of electric cars and fuel cells. We are honoured to be able to count on the EIB’s continued support and confidence in our ability to be a benchmark for quality control on the road to sustainable mobility,” said Marposs CEO Alessandro Strada.

Background information

European Investment Bank (EIB)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) finances projects in four priority areas: infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Between 2019 and 2021, the EIB Group provided more than €36 billion in financing for projects in Italy.

Marposs

Marposs was founded in 1952 and is led by Stefano Possati, President of the Group. The firm has always specialised in the supply of state-of-the-art solutions for quality control in the workshop environment, ranging from precision measurement of mechanical components before, during and after the machining process, to inspection of the processes and conditions of machine tools, and from sealing controls for all industrial sectors to automatic assembly and control lines. Marposs is the leading supplier of major automotive manufacturers and is supporting the transition to electric mobility, as well as the aerospace, biomedical, consumer electronics, semiconductor and glass sectors. The Group has around 3 500 employees worldwide and more than 80 offices in 34 different countries.