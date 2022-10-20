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DE LAGE LANDEN SUSTAINABILITY L4SME-MIDCAPS 2

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 10,000,000
Poland : € 10,000,000
Germany : € 25,000,000
Spain : € 25,000,000
Italy : € 25,000,000
The Netherlands : € 200,000,000
Credit lines : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/11/2023 : € 5,000,000
9/11/2023 : € 10,000,000
9/11/2023 : € 10,000,000
9/11/2023 : € 25,000,000
9/11/2023 : € 25,000,000
9/11/2023 : € 25,000,000
9/11/2023 : € 200,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/11/2023
20220110
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DE LAGE LANDEN SUSTAINABILITY L4SME-MIDCAPS 2
DE LAGE LANDEN FINANS AB,DE LAGE LANDEN INTERNATIONAL BV,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING POLSKA SA,DE LAGE LANDEN RENTING SOLUTION SRL,DE LAGE LANDEN RENTING SOLUTIONS SLU,DE LAGE LANDEN VENDORLEASE BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance small/medium scale projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps with a strong focus towards sustainability.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs and Midcaps.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the financing of small scale projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps across the EU with high relevance in terms of sustainability. The project has a very good policy contribution as it addresses access to finance for SMEs and Mid-Caps with a focus on Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability. The operation is a further step in the implementation of the Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability via financial intermediaries, targeting a specific sub-segment of SME/Mid-Cap lending. The financially sound financial intermediary is well placed and has a strong and positive track record of implementing such projects. The facility is expected to offer a strong contribution to maintaining employment as it is expected to support a large number of smaller leases of SMEs and Mid-Caps. The EIB involvement offers a financial benefit and funding diversification. EIB's cooperation and engagement with the financial intermediaries aids in facilitating the transition to greener financing.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 October 2022
9 November 2023

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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