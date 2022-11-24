Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MSME OUTREACH INITIATIVE - CAUCASUS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 52,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Georgia : € 10,000,000
Azerbaijan : € 12,000,000
Armenia : € 30,500,000
Credit lines : € 52,500,000
Signature date(s)
10/02/2026 : € 2,000,000
12/11/2024 : € 2,500,000
29/12/2022 : € 10,000,000
4/03/2024 : € 10,000,000
17/07/2024 : € 12,000,000
20/09/2024 : € 16,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
MSME OUTREACH INITIATIVE - CAUCASUS
Other links
Summary sheet
MSME OUTREACH INITIATIVE - CAUCASUS
Related press
Azerbaijan: EIB Global and Bank Respublika sign €10 million loan agreement to boost finance access for small businesses

Summary sheet

Release date
17 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2022
20220067
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MSME OUTREACH INITIATIVE - CAUCASUS
ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),ARMSWISSBANK CJSC,CREDO BANK JSC,EVOCABANK CJSC,FARM CREDIT ARMENIA UCO CC,JSC LIBERTY BANK,JSC MFO CRYSTAL,JSC TERABANK,OJSC BANK RESPUBLIKA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Funding to smaller financial intermediaries in countries of the Southern Caucasus to reach out to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that currently face difficulties to access finance.

The aim of the project is to enhance access to finance for the target Armenian beneficiaries and contribute to their financial inclusion, supporting especially micro and small businesses owned or managed by women, in line with the 2X Challenge Criteria. As such, the operation is expected to achieve a high development impact in Armenia.

Additionality and Impact

The operation aims to widen the choice of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for accessing finance by EIB lending through smaller local Financial Intermediaries (FIs) in the countries of the Southern Caucasus. It promotes the "Post 2020 Eastern Partnership priorities" of the EU, is fully aligned to the guidelines for EFSD+ MSME investment window and national SME policies, and directly contributes to the delivery of the EU Flagships related to MSMEs in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

 

MSMEs face hurdles to access finance emanating from information asymmetry, capacity constraints and externalities, resulting in financing terms, policies and procedures that discourage them from applying for loans. Smaller FIs have specialized in lending to MSMEs and have potential to scale and improve their financial offer to credit-constrained MSMEs, including underserved segments of the economy. The operation will unlock this potential by making available new funding at attractive conditions and TA to support product development. FIs will be able to increase their volume of lending to MSMEs and also to offer better financial terms (e.g. longer tenor, lower interest rate, lower collateral requirements), thus contributing to the sustainable and inclusive growth of the final beneficiaries. Finally, the operation aims at demonstrating the business opportunity for FIs in Southern Caucasus to invest and compete in the MSME segment. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Comments

Please proceed to generate the accompanying letter to the client for his signature authorising the Web publication.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 November 2022
29 December 2022
Link to source
Summary sheet
MSME OUTREACH INITIATIVE - CAUCASUS
Other links
Data sheet
MSME OUTREACH INITIATIVE - CAUCASUS
Related press
Azerbaijan: EIB Global and Bank Respublika sign €10 million loan agreement to boost finance access for small businesses

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Azerbaijan: EIB Global and Bank Respublika sign €10 million loan agreement to boost finance access for small businesses
Other links
Data sheet
MSME OUTREACH INITIATIVE - CAUCASUS
Summary sheet
MSME OUTREACH INITIATIVE - CAUCASUS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications