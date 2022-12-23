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NEUROMOD (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 15,000,000
Industry : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/04/2023 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUROMOD (IEU TI)
Related press
Ireland: Neuromod Devices Closes €30 Million Financing to Expand Availability of Tinnitus Treatment Device Lenire®
Related story
Sound for the silver economy
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Summary sheet

Release date
20 April 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/04/2023
20220063
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NEUROMOD (IEU TI)
NEUROMOD DEVICES LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 39 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Neuromod is an Irish medical technology company located in Dublin developing non-invasive neuromodulation treatments for patients suffering from chronic and debilitating conditions.

The aim is to support the development, manufacturing and commercialising of a tinnitus treatment device called Lenire.

Additionality and Impact

The project addresses the failure in financial markets for small innovative and high-growth companies arising from the limited access and/or prohibitive cost of financing charged by creditors/investors as a result from information asymmetries, higher uncertainty, lack of collateral and imperfect screening and monitoring. The project is in line with the objectives of Horizon Europe program. The project will deliver a medical device for management of tinnitus, a condition with prevalence ranging from 4.6% to 30%. EIB's financing would be complementary to European VC investors and would provide a signalling effect to crowd-in other capital providers, which are necessary for the completion of the product development stage and commencing commercial operations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB's guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
23 December 2022
12 April 2023
Related documents
13/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUROMOD (IEU TI)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Other links
Related press
Ireland: Neuromod Devices Closes €30 Million Financing to Expand Availability of Tinnitus Treatment Device Lenire®

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUROMOD (IEU TI)
Publication Date
13 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154352223
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220063
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUROMOD (IEU TI)
Other links
Summary sheet
NEUROMOD (IEU TI)
Data sheet
NEUROMOD (IEU TI)
Related press
Ireland: Neuromod Devices Closes €30 Million Financing to Expand Availability of Tinnitus Treatment Device Lenire®
Related story
Sound for the silver economy
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: Neuromod Devices Closes €30 Million Financing to Expand Availability of Tinnitus Treatment Device Lenire®
Related story
Sound for the silver economy
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NEUROMOD (IEU TI)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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