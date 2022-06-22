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VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 90,000,000
Health : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/10/2022 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/10/2022
20220049
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
STICHTING VIECURI MEDISCH CENTRUM VOOR NOORD-LIMBURG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 180 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The investment plan (2022 to 2027) of VieCuri, a top clinical hospital in the Netherlands, for the modernisation and extension of the main campus in Venlo and the replacement of the outdated building in Venray with a new facility.

The project covers VieCuri's investments until 2027, which are aligned to its position as a top clinical hospital in the North of Limburg. The investments support an efficient and modern provision of healthcare and address the needs of the ageing population in the catchment area. The investments also support VieCuri's close cooperation with regional partners, like general practitioners and providers of elderly and rehabilitation care, that fuels optimisations throughout the healthcare chain.

Additionality and Impact

The purpose of the project is to finance the long-term investment programme of VieCuri aimed at high quality, efficient and sustainable healthcare delivery, considering the changing demographic environment in the region.

This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures derived from the public nature of the healthcare system and the large health externalities it generates. The project generates benefits through the provision of improved hospital, outpatient and long-term care services, and the reduction of energy consumption. By providing integrated and efficient healthcare services of higher quality, the project aims to respond to the changing needs of an ageing population, hit by the COVID-19 crisis and to developments in healthcare practices.


Financially, the operation will ensure that VieCuri has access to sufficient and stable financial resources for the timely implementation of the project. The Bank provides flexibility in terms of availability and grace periods, allowing the promoter to spread out its investments over the planned construction period. The Bank's provision of 25-year financing provides significant stability to the management of the Borrower's long-term obligations.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not explicitly mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive concerning urban development. The compliance with requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitats Directive will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bear more comprehensive benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
05/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Publication Date
5 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156864742
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220049
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/10/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Other links
Summary sheet
VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE
Data sheet
VIECURI SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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