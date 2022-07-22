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FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/04/2023 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II - Milieueffectrapportage
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II

Summary sheet

Release date
22 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/04/2023
20220047
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II
AQUAFIN NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 415 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of sewage collectors, storm water overflow systems and small and medium-sized wastewater treatment plants, the upgrade of existing wastewater treatment plants for tertiary treatment in the Flemish Region, as well as investments in assets that are needed to optimise the performance of the existing infrastructure (asset management). The implementation of the project is foreseen during 2023-2026 (included).

This project envisages compliance with European and Flemish environmental standards whilst improving service efficiency. The investments in wastewater projects furthermore generate positive externalities, in the form of environmental and public health benefits, through avoided pollution of surface and groundwater.

Additionality and Impact

The project comprises investments in sewage systems and wastewater treatment plants across the Flemish region from 2023 to 2026, which shall contribute to compliance with European and Flemish environmental standards and improve service efficiency. The promoter has a strong focus on climate change considerations, which underpin the rationale of the proposed investments. Wastewater collection and treatment projects furthermore generate positive externalities, including avoided public health costs, environmental benefits of improved water quality and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, as well as benefits from enabling socio-economic development, including society-wide benefits from being better able to mitigate and adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change. Overall, these environmental, climate and social benefits would not be achieved to the same extent without public intervention. The Bank is able to provide long-term financing, aligning debt maturities to the economic life of investments, and thereby contributes to a stable funding base. Furthermore, availability and grace periods of the Bank's financing arrangements provide significant operational flexibility. The capital-intensive nature of Aquafin's operations requires sizeable debt financing, to which the Bank contributes notably, alongside commercial banks and capital markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiary will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
17/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II - Milieueffectrapportage
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II - Milieueffectrapportage
Publication Date
17 Sep 2022
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160372593
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220047
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II
Publication Date
5 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159382787
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220047
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/09/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II - Milieueffectrapportage
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II
Other links
Summary sheet
FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II
Data sheet
FLANDERS SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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