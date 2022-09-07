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CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 400,000,000
Energy : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2022 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Related press
France: Energy transition - Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC and EIB sign major partnership agreement

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2022
20220018
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
CAISSE D'EPARGNE CEPAC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 800 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a framework loan (FL) to support small to mid-sized renewable energy investments in France, such as onshore wind, photovoltaic, including some geothermal, hydro, biomass and waste treatment/biogas projects.

The aim is to facilitate investments that support national and European targets related to renewable energy (RE) generation. As such, the project contributes to EU energy objectives, notably to make energy sustainable, secure and affordable.

Additionality and Impact

Despite a strong increase in recent years, installed electricity generation capacity from renewable sources in France remains below national targets, leading to a sub-optimal investment situation in this crucial sector in the fight against climate change. The Project will contribute to the timely deployment in the next years of renewable energy production capacity in France, which will be key to meet the mid/long term national and EU energy objectives. The Project will also support the EIB's priority lending objectives concerning renewable energy and will contribute fully towards the Bank's climate action objectives.


EIB's intervention will take the form of a funding line to BPCE, a well-known intermediary of EIB's support to the renewable energy sector in France. The funds will be intermediated through BPCE group's regional network, Caisse d'Epargne Provence-Alpes-Corse ("CEPAC"). CEPAC will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.


The schemes will produce electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV and onshore wind) and thereby contribute to the EIB's priority of supporting transition to a low carbon, environmentally friendly and climate resilient economy. 


Based on the pipeline provided, around 85% of the financing volume will be invested in cohesion priority regions.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of CEPAC to comply with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as with the EIB's public disclosure policy, that aims to give public access to environmental information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
7 September 2022
28 October 2022
Related documents
20/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Other links
Related press
France: Energy transition - Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC and EIB sign major partnership agreement

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Publication Date
20 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157710433
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20220018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Publication Date
20 Oct 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169457510
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Publication Date
20 Oct 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167953289
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Publication Date
20 Oct 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167953905
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Publication Date
20 Oct 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167963730
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Publication Date
20 Oct 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167960534
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Publication Date
20 Oct 2023
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167966346
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20220018
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud
Other links
Summary sheet
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Data sheet
CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Related press
France: Energy transition - Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC and EIB sign major partnership agreement

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Energy transition - Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC and EIB sign major partnership agreement
Other links
Related public register
20/09/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Projet Eolien de Largeasse - Etude d'impact sur l'environnement et la santé
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL- Aménagement d'un parc photovoltaïque au sol - Dept. des Landes - Dossier d'étude d'impact
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - Les Prévots & Notre Dame
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Etude d'Impact dur l'Environnement et la Santé - Centrale solaire Orion 43 Réhabilitation de l’Aérodrome de Clécy
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Résumé Non Technique - PROJET EOLIEN DE LARGEASSE Commune de Largeasse
Related public register
20/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPAC ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT FL - Evaluation environnementale (Etude d'impact sur l'environnement) - Saint-Hilaire-la-Palud

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications