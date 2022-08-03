RYBNIK SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project will support eligible investment schemes in the City of Rybnik (Poland). It will focus on urban development and infrastructure modernisation. The loan will be signed under the Programme Loan SILESIA SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME (2021-0206).
The proposed municipal framework loan will support eligible schemes coherent with the City of Rybnik development strategy. It will contribute to the modernisation of municipal public infrastructure and services.
The Project will support a multi-sector investment programme of the City of Rybnik in the period 2022-2027. The Project will focus on improvements to sustainable urban transport infrastructure by investing in public transport and active modes, modernisation and improved energy efficiency of public buildings and infrastructure, education, and social care, as well as environmental and green infrastructure. The proposed investment programme is well embedded in the City's Development Strategy, Climate Adaptation Strategy, Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and other targeted sectorial development plans.
The Project, beyond its contribution to planning-led urban regeneration, will address environmental
externalities, social inclusion, deficiencies in sustainable transport, education and social care systems, and climate externalities.
The City of Rybnik is located in Silesia (region), classified as a less developed region, thus, the
Project contributes to the EIB Cohesion Priority Regions objective. It is also expected to contribute to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objective.
The flexible, long-term and attractively priced EIB loan addresses the City's funding needs. It further
allows the City to invest its own funds and available EU funding and may play a pivotal role in enabling access to EU grants.
The Bank will generally allocate its funds only to eligible schemes, which are environmentally sound. All schemes must comply with EU environmental legislation as well as comply with the principles and standards of the Bank's Environmental Policy Statement.
The Promoter is subject to the public procurement regime. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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