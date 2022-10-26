GYSEV FLEET AND INFRASTRUCTURE - GREEN LOAN

Summary sheet
The project consists of acquisition of new Electric Multiple Units, as well as infrastructure works on the rail network operated by GYSEV.
The new rolling stock and the infrastructure works will contribute to reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. The electrification works will bring reduced emissions due to discontinuing use of diesel trains on this section. Indirectly, by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles and air, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits.
The project is expected to consist of acquisition of Electric Multiple Units (EMUs) to be used for rail services in Hungary and Austria, as well as rail infrastructure works on the rail lines managed by GYSEV.
The new rolling stock and the infrastructure works will contribute to reducing the journey time, promoting more efficient operation, reducing maintenance costs, lowering energy consumption and increasing the level of comfort for passengers. The electrification works will bring reduced emissions due to discontinuing use of diesel rains on this section. Indirectly, by improving services, the project will help railways compete with other modes, particularly private vehicles and air, so as to maintain or improve its modal share. Shifting passenger flows from other modes to rail may result in reduced vehicle operation costs, safety and environmental benefits. The project is located in a less developed region.
The flexibility of the disbursement, the tailored availability period, repayment profile and the long tenor facilitate the implementation of the project.
In relation to the track construction and electrification, the compliance with the requirements of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive and the development consents are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will also be appraised. The components related to acquisition of rolling stock do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.