PREMIUM SVENSK LAX SUSTAINABLE SALMON FARM (EDP)

This Operation supports the Company's development of Sweden's first commercial scale inland salmon farming facility from egg to harvest, employing innovative technology, and including slaughtering, processing, packaging and storing components.

This bio-economy project, in the rural Värmland county, aims at supporting the local economy by i) establishing a domestic source of salmon production to serve the Swedish market, currently fully dependent on imports, ii) reducing the local unemployment by ensuring temporary jobs during project implementation and permanent jobs during operations, impacting supporting jobs in upstream and downstream supply value chain; and iii) efficiently and sustainably using the natural resources and energy through BAT operational setup at plant level using state of the art equipment and technology. The Project is aligned with the Bank's Climate action and Environmental Sustainability objectives.

The project will address a series of market failures: through its activities, it will generate positive knowledge externalities, as well as public health benefits through higher food quality and sustainable products, and reduce the environmental negative externalities such as water consumption, waste, sea water contamination and CO2 emissions.

The Operation improves the Company's access to both equity and debt capital and mitigates adverse impacts of asymmetric information confronted with SMEs that are not externally rated. The Company may not succeed in developing the new facility and achieving its social impacts to the same extent without the Bank's support.

The EIB's financial contribution is considered valuable to the Company, as the Bank is offering a venture debt loan on bespoke terms tailored to the needs of the Project and with flexibility that would be difficult to obtain in the market. Through its presence, the EIB will support the Promoter to attract a broader set of investors, which is necessary to unlock the additional financing needed to fully fund the Project.