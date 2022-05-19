HU EXIMBANK CLIMATE FOCUSED MBIL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Transport - Transportation and storage
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The proposed operation is to support the Green Financing Framework of Hungarian Eximbank and to provide funding for eligible projects of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and other corporates.
The Bank's funding will be used to finance eligible investments of SMEs, mid-caps and large corporates having significant climate action components.
Dedicated EIB loan to finance investments promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (50%)and Mid-Caps (20%) operating in different sectors in Hungary. The additional 30% of the facility will be dedicated to eligible projects of corporates aimed at promoting Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. Overall, the operation targets 50% CAES contribution. A significant part of the operation allocations will take place in convergence areas (85%).
The Intermediary has demonstrated a satisfactory general understanding of the Bank's eligibility criteria, and is currently developing procedures and expertise to ensure it can implement them.
The considerable financial value added and long tenor can facilitate the implementation of the Intermediary's green programme and the Bank participation can signal toward the market that the green strategy of borrower is sound and worth of support.
EIB participation will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing base in terms of maturity, while interest rate conversion and fixing possibilities are also unique compared to other financing sources.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.