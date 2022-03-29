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MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 18,400,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Maldives : € 18,400,000
Health : € 18,400,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2022 : € 18,400,000
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY
Related press
Global Gateway: EIB Global supports Republic of Maldives’ increased resilience to pandemics and the efficiency of its health sector with €18.4 million loan facilitated via an EU guarantee
Parent project
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/06/2022
20210721
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY
MINISTRY OF HEALTH - REPUBLIC OF MALDIVES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 18 million
EUR 25 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project concerns an investment loan covering the development of the National Health Laboratory in the Maldives, as well as health facilities in outer island locations.

The project seeks to support the Government of the Republic of the Maldives to finance interventions for the response against the COVID-19 crisis, with a focus on strengthening the country's medical health system in their mid-term pandemic preparedness response plans.

Additionality and Impact

This project supports the Bank's objectives of enhancement of sustainable social and human development through improved health, education and nutrition services. The operation addresses the provision of health services for COVID-19 that is considered as a Global Public Good. Health interventions for pandemic preparedness and health system resilience are some of the most effective investments in global health and have a crucial role in achieving 14 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As one of the most far-reaching health interventions, it closely reflects the ethos of the SDGs: "leaving no one behind", whereby emphasis is made on enhancing accessibility for the dispersed island populations that results in long-term regional development and an effective decentralised health service system. The partnership between the Republic of the Maldives, the EIB, the EU Commission and Member States and other public and private donors in the fight of COVID-19 pursues the SDG 17. As such, the operation is fully aligned with the objectives of the Team Europe package, which aims to support partner countries in the fight against the pandemic and its consequences. EIB financing will enable compliance with standards in terms of procurement and E&S aspects, enforcing the Promoter's practices vis-a-vis other non-multilateral lenders. The operation will support the economic recovery from the COVID-19 shock, which had a negative impact on the economies in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of financing the construction of a new biomedical laboratory building in Male as well as the extension of several existing healthcare centres in outer islands. If located within the EU, such construction works are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU though the project might be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social principles and standards.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. In addition, considering the emergency health situation and observed current supply chain disruption, the Promoter may make use of UN Agencies as procurement agents to take benefit of their existing long-term agreements with key international suppliers and their supply chain know-how. If this is the case, the implementation of any concerned project component will be done in compliance with the requirements and standards agreed between the EIB and the UN Agency under the relevant Procedural Framework in respect of reliance for procurement by UN Agencies on behalf of promoters in EIB-financed public sector operations outside EU.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
29 March 2022
22 June 2022
Related documents
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY
Related projects
Parent project
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL
Other links
Related press
Global Gateway: EIB Global supports Republic of Maldives’ increased resilience to pandemics and the efficiency of its health sector with €18.4 million loan facilitated via an EU guarantee

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY
Publication Date
7 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154174991
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210721
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Maldives
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY
Data sheet
MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY
Related press
Global Gateway: EIB Global supports Republic of Maldives’ increased resilience to pandemics and the efficiency of its health sector with €18.4 million loan facilitated via an EU guarantee
Parent project
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Global Gateway: EIB Global supports Republic of Maldives’ increased resilience to pandemics and the efficiency of its health sector with €18.4 million loan facilitated via an EU guarantee
Other links
Related public register
07/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALDIVES COVID-19 HEALTH FACILITY
Parent project
SOUTH ASIA PUBLIC HEALTHCARE COVID-19 PL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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