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PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 400,000,000
Energy : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/01/2025 : € 21,082,627.44
29/01/2025 : € 378,917,372.56
Other links
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Abiotic and Biotic Resources Inventory Report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The map of magnetic anomalies
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map cumulative impact daytime
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko Morskiej Farmy Wiatrowej Baltica
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Migratory Birds report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The sonar image of the survey area
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise modelling report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych Obszaru MFW
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Electromagnetic field modelling
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - ACOUSTIC ANALYSIS – THE OPERATION STAGE
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Thermal impact of high voltage cable lines
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko Przedsięwzięcia - Aneks - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Model calculation results - Suspended solids dispersion
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Suspended soils model report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko – Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych obszaru badań
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map daytime
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Bathymetric map of the north-eastern part of the Baltica OWF CI area
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/01/2025
20210720
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1100 million
EUR 9845 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project includes the design, implementation and operation of 2 (two) very large-scale, fixed-bottom offshore windfarms (Baltica 2, Baltica 3) with a total capacity of up to 2.5 GW. Baltica 2 (1.5 GW) and Baltica 3 (1 GW) are both located in the Baltic Sea, inside the the Polish Economic Exclusive Zone.

The offshore wind farms will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project should foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market. The proposed EIB loan would thus fill a market gap in the development of new renewable capacity. That would include a financing gap for projects that try to develop new capacity with more market-exposed structures and instruments.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the development and operation of a new, very large-scale, fixed-bottom offshore wind farms that will contribute to the achievement of the 2030 decarbonisation targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), the Polish State National Energy Policy (PEP2040), which has revised these targets upward, as well as the the REPowerEU action plan.


The project is located in an EU Less Developed region; categorised internally as an EIB Priority Cohesion region (Pomorskie). The financing of this project would contribute to the Bank's lending priority objectives of Renewable Energy, on Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability as well as Economic and Social Cohesion.


The offshore wind farms will primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project provides new generation capacity in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, relying on public Contracts for Difference with exposure to residual market risks. It thereby contributes to the policy objective of supporting market integration of renewable energy projects.


The project is economically justified, yet it is merely financially viable (due to the high investment cost).


EIB will play a critical role given the difficulty to raise large amount with long tenor from the capital market (very rarely exceeding 20 years), it is expected that EIB financial value will be important by providing a sizeable amount with a long tenor. The Bank's support to the project will support the crowding in of other financiers given its experience the sector. EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing, or not at the same quantum, without the support of InvestEU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms adhere to the national legislation having transposed Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is mandated. Given the project size, the competent authority required an EIA to be conducted. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.

It is provisionally understood that the promoter, which are a Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), are neither - in the sense of the EU procurement policies - a contracting authority nor a public undertaking. It also does not see to operate on the basis of special or exclusive rights granted by a competent authority in relation to this project. Consequently, no public procurement would be required. However and as indicated by the promoter, the SPVs, when tendering and awarding contracts, take the rules of the EU procurement directives as guiding principles. The impact of this approach to the project needs to be assessed during appraisal.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
12 July 2023
29 January 2025
Related documents
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Abiotic and Biotic Resources Inventory Report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The map of magnetic anomalies
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Non Technical Summary
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map cumulative impact daytime
10/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko Morskiej Farmy Wiatrowej Baltica
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Migratory Birds report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The sonar image of the survey area
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise modelling report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
10/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych Obszaru MFW
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Electromagnetic field modelling
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - ACOUSTIC ANALYSIS – THE OPERATION STAGE
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Thermal impact of high voltage cable lines
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko Przedsięwzięcia - Aneks - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Model calculation results - Suspended solids dispersion
10/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Suspended soils model report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko – Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych obszaru badań
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map daytime
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Bathymetric map of the north-eastern part of the Baltica OWF CI area
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Abiotic and Biotic Resources Inventory Report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
8 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171402616
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The map of magnetic anomalies
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168395198
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Non Technical Summary
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168394776
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map cumulative impact daytime
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168394673
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko Morskiej Farmy Wiatrowej Baltica
Publication Date
10 Jun 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171431671
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Migratory Birds report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168397294
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168399644
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The sonar image of the survey area
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168396376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise modelling report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168397820
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych Obszaru MFW
Publication Date
10 Jun 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171436613
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Electromagnetic field modelling
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168395990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - ACOUSTIC ANALYSIS – THE OPERATION STAGE
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168396189
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Thermal impact of high voltage cable lines
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168395802
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko Przedsięwzięcia - Aneks - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168398323
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Model calculation results - Suspended solids dispersion
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168398943
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Publication Date
10 Jun 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168399645
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168405491
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Suspended soils model report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168394675
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko – Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych obszaru badań
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168394775
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map daytime
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168396310
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168395870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Bathymetric map of the north-eastern part of the Baltica OWF CI area
Publication Date
9 Jun 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
168408514
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Publication Date
19 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169726677
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210720
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Abiotic and Biotic Resources Inventory Report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The map of magnetic anomalies
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map cumulative impact daytime
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko Morskiej Farmy Wiatrowej Baltica
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Migratory Birds report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - The sonar image of the survey area
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise modelling report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych Obszaru MFW
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Electromagnetic field modelling
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - ACOUSTIC ANALYSIS – THE OPERATION STAGE
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Thermal impact of high voltage cable lines
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o Oddziaływaniu na Środowisko Przedsięwzięcia - Aneks - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Model calculation results - Suspended solids dispersion
Related public register
10/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Suspended soils model report - Baltica Offshore Wind Farm
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09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko – Raport z inwentaryzacji zasobów abiotycznych i biotycznych obszaru badań
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09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Noise map daytime
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Related public register
09/06/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND - Bathymetric map of the north-eastern part of the Baltica OWF CI area
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND
Data sheet
PROJECT NEPTUNE - OFFSHORE WIND FARMS POLAND

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