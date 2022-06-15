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BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 609,494,143.4
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 609,494,143.4
Energy : € 609,494,143.4
Signature date(s)
19/09/2023 : € 15,421,094.4
14/09/2023 : € 260,073,049
19/09/2023 : € 334,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - Raport OOŚ - Infrastruktury Przyłączeniowej (Polska wersja)
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - EIA Report - Connection Infrastructure
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - Raport OOŚ (Polska wersja)
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - EIA Report
Related press
Poland: InvestEU – EIB supports one of the world’s largest wind farms with €610 million in financing

Summary sheet

Release date
15 June 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/09/2023
20210696
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM
BALTIC POWER SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 2821 million (EUR 593 million)
PLN 19917 million (EUR 4189 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Development, construction and operation of a very large-scale (up to 1.2 GW) offshore windfarm in the Polish Economic Exclusive Zone in the Baltic Sea, located 23 km to the north of the Polish coastline. The Promoter is a joint venture of PKN ORLEN (Poland) and Northland Power (Canada).

The project should foster the integration of mature variable renewable generation technologies in the market. The Bank's financing would thus fill a market gap in the development of new renewable capacity: that would include a financing gap for projects that try to develop new capacity with more market-exposed structures and instruments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms adhere to the national legislation having transposed Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is mandated. Given the project size, the competent authority required an EIA to be conducted. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.

It is provisionally understood that the Promoter, which is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), is neither a contracting authority nor a public undertaking in the sense of the EU procurement policies. It also does not see to operate on the basis of special or exclusive rights granted by a competent authority in relation to this project. Consequently, no public procurement would be required. This needs to be confirmed during appraisal.

Related documents
14/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - Raport OOŚ - Infrastruktury Przyłączeniowej (Polska wersja)
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - EIA Report - Connection Infrastructure
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - Raport OOŚ (Polska wersja)
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - EIA Report
Other links
Related press
Poland: InvestEU – EIB supports one of the world’s largest wind farms with €610 million in financing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Publication Date
14 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158215568
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210696
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - Raport OOŚ - Infrastruktury Przyłączeniowej (Polska wersja)
Publication Date
19 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157590433
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210696
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - EIA Report - Connection Infrastructure
Publication Date
19 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
169895976
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210696
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - Raport OOŚ (Polska wersja)
Publication Date
19 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157593948
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210696
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - EIA Report
Publication Date
19 Jul 2023
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157596148
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210696
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - Raport OOŚ - Infrastruktury Przyłączeniowej (Polska wersja)
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - EIA Report - Connection Infrastructure
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - Raport OOŚ (Polska wersja)
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - EIA Report
Other links
Summary sheet
BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Data sheet
BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Related press
Poland: InvestEU – EIB supports one of the world’s largest wind farms with €610 million in financing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: InvestEU – EIB supports one of the world’s largest wind farms with €610 million in financing
Other links
Related public register
14/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - Raport OOŚ - Infrastruktury Przyłączeniowej (Polska wersja)
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - EIA Report - Connection Infrastructure
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - Raport OOŚ (Polska wersja)
Related public register
19/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BALTIC POWER OFFSHORE WINDFARM - EIA Report

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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