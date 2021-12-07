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EGF ABS - FLP SANTANDER LEASING LOAN FOR SMES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 73,814,612.48
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 73,814,612.48
Credit lines : € 73,814,612.48
Signature date(s)
17/12/2021 : € 73,814,612.48
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB Group and Santander Bank Polska group agree new financing for SMEs under the European Guarantee Fund

Summary sheet

Release date
7 December 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2021
20210693
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EGF ABS - FLP SANTANDER LEASING LOAN FOR SMES
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA SA,SANTANDER LEASING SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 342 million (EUR 74 million)
PLN 3492 million (EUR 755 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A guarantee on a synthetically tranched granular portfolio of loans and leases originated by Santander Leasing S.A. The operation aims to facilitate the access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mitigate the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This operation aims to facilitate the access to finance for SMEs and mitigate the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Poland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB Group and Santander Bank Polska group agree new financing for SMEs under the European Guarantee Fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB Group and Santander Bank Polska group agree new financing for SMEs under the European Guarantee Fund
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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