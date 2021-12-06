EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION AFRICA FUND

The proposed operation concerns an equity investment in a fund dedicated to providing bridge financing solutions to developers and project companies for the construction of renewable energy projects in Africa. The proposed financing will enable the implementation of small and medium-sized renewable energy projects as well as commercial and industrial ("C&I") systems, which will mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The fund seeks to provide bridge financing, which will accelerate the construction of ready-to-build projects, while allowing developers to reallocate resources to the development of new projects. The EIB has played a key role in ensuring the fund will operate under best market practices and in line with EIB's own requirements in terms of procurement rules, hydro power projects, and so forth. The operation is considered strongly aligned with the EU strategic priority of addressing climate change, including in developing countries, to help achieve the aims of the Paris Agreement, and with the objectives in this respect that have been laid out in the NDICI regulation. The operation is strongly aligned with the objectives of African countries, as it will support them in the implementation of their agreed Nationally Determined Contributions.