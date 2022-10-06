Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MUNICH UNDERGROUND ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 114,600,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 114,600,000
Transport : € 114,600,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2022 : € 114,600,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUNICH UNDERGROUND ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet

Release date
6 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2022
20210677
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MUNICH UNDERGROUND ROLLING STOCK
STADTWERKE MUENCHEN GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 115 million
EUR 230 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the purchase, management and supervision of underground train sets, including initial stock of spare parts and specific maintenance equipment. The promoter is the local public transport provider Stadtwerke München.

The objective is to maintain the competitiveness and attractiveness of public transport in the City of Munich and to reduce reliance on private cars.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the purchase, management and supervision of underground train sets, including initial stock of spare parts and specific maintenance equipment. The promoter is Stadtwerke München, operating the Munich public transport system via its subsidiary, Münchner Verkehrsgesellschaft. The proposed investments in maintaining and improving public transport services contribute to achieving sustainable transport objectives as well as to climate action objectives of the EU and the city. The timely renewal of the fleet will make public transport more competitive and potentially reduce the use of private cars in the city, and therewith reduce the adverse impacts of motorized individual transport on the urban environment, in particular greenhouse gas emissions, excessive land take, local pollution and transport safety.


The Bank's unsecured loan will have a long loan maturity which will extend beyond the expiry of the borrower's existing Public Service Contract for public transport. The loan would thus enable the financing of important sustainable investments, whose economic life extends beyond this expiry date. It will also offer the possibility to fix interest rates over the whole loan life and will thus contribute to the stability of the borrower's funding base and to the predictability of financing cost. The Bank's loan will complement expected co-financing from the German national promotional bank Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW) and expected grant funding from the federal state of Bavaria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacturing of the new subway rolling stock does not fall within the scope of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, since it will take place in the existing manufacturer's plants. Therefore, no EIA is required for the subway rolling stock. Compliance with scrapping of the replaced stock will be further assessed during appraisal. Contributing to increasing the modal share of public transport, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact and will contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal (EUOJ), as and where required. A contract notice for the purchase of the subway trainsets was published on 24 September 2021 in the EUOJ. The contract was awarded to the successful bidder in March 2022.

Related documents
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUNICH UNDERGROUND ROLLING STOCK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUNICH UNDERGROUND ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160313516
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210677
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MUNICH UNDERGROUND ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
MUNICH UNDERGROUND ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
MUNICH UNDERGROUND ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications