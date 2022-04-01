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METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 372,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 372,000,000
Transport : € 372,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/06/2022 : € 372,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Related public register
18/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Related public register
17/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Related press
Spain: EIB and Community of Madrid agree €372 million in financing to extend line 11 of Madrid metro

Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2022
20210674
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
COMUNIDAD DE MADRID
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 372 million
EUR 744 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of seven kilometres of new underground metro, which constitutes the future Madrid Metro line 11 extension between Conde Casal station and Plaza Elíptica station. The project also comprises five underground metro stations: Comillas, Madrid Rio, Palos de la Frontera, Atocha Renfe and Conde de Casal. The first three stations are new ones, while Atocha Renfe and Conde de Casal are existing underground metro stations that will be refurbished.

The project shall comply with the objectives set in the EIB's Transport Lending Policy (Decision CA/452/11) and is aligned with the Paris Agreement according to Annex 2 of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap (CBR). The project shall provide a substantial contribution to climate mitigation according to Annex 4 of the CBR and will be reported under the EIB's Public Policy Goal of Sustainable Cities and Regions.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the construction of 7 km of an underground metro line and five underground stations providing much needed additional public transport capacity in key areas of the public transport network of Madrid. In line with EIB's Transport Lending Policy and the Paris Agreement the Project will promote the shift towards sustainable transport modes reducing negative externalities of road traffic (air pollution, noise, greenhouse gas emissions and road accidents), improving travel times, and increasing accessibility to jobs and study opportunities. 

 

The Bank's participation secures access to long-term financing at affordable interest rates, helping to diversify the borrower's funding mix and improving its average life. This is a key contribution considering the very long-term nature of the financed assets and its positive impact on the overall project cost. The flexible drawdown terms and conditions of the EIB loan adjusted to the investment horizon of the project, are highly valued by public promoter as a key differentiating feature of EIB financing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve the air quality levels of the local environment by promoting a modal shift from the private car and bus users to cleaner and more efficient metro system.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
18/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
17/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and Community of Madrid agree €372 million in financing to extend line 11 of Madrid metro

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Publication Date
17 Jan 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187353849
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210674
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Publication Date
17 Jan 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187437973
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210674
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Publication Date
17 Jan 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187459395
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210674
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Publication Date
17 Jan 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187453360
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210674
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Publication Date
17 Jan 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187448445
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210674
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Publication Date
17 Jan 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187448008
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210674
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Publication Date
18 Jan 2024
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
187436575
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210674
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Publication Date
17 Mar 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171487509
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210674
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Related public register
18/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Related public register
17/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Other links
Summary sheet
METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Data sheet
METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION
Related press
Spain: EIB and Community of Madrid agree €372 million in financing to extend line 11 of Madrid metro

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and Community of Madrid agree €372 million in financing to extend line 11 of Madrid metro
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Fichas Arbolado 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Reposición Arbolado
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Alternativa 2
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal
Related public register
17/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Informe de Impacto Ambiental de la “Modificación del Proyecto Constructivo del proyecto “Ampliación de la Línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal” Modificado Nº 1 Ref. SEA. 52/23
Related public register
18/01/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION - Documento Ambiental sobre la modificación del proyecto constructivo de la ampliación de la línea 11 de Metro de Madrid Tramo: Plaza Elíptica-Plaza de Conde de Casal - Mapa geológico (Magna)
Related public register
17/03/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE MADRID LINE 11 EXTENSION

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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