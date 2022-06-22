CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA RLBNW (FL)

The project intends to address current high demand for long-term financing to support sustainable energy projects in Austria. This demand in particular for the renewable energy market segment (small and medium-size projects) is causing a certain lack of availability of competitively priced long-term financing sources, creating a market gap which the EIB will attempt to fill with this operation. The present loan aims to further increase EIB's outreach in financing of Renewables and Energy Efficiency in Austria by engaging a recognised Financial Intermediary to leverage on its local presence, experience and established leadership position in the Renewables and Energy Efficiency market. The EIB will provide long-term financing at affordable prices at a time when commercial bank long-term lending has become significantly more scarce, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. Also, the Bank's involvement will provide the Financial Intermediary with a high level of flexibility in terms of drawdowns, thereby facilitating the deployment of the facility. Through this innovative product being delivered to the Austrian market, it is expected that the crowding in effects will amplify even further the EIB's impact and outreach.





The project is expected to have a cumulative good economic return and thus to bring about a social benefit by generating clean and renewable power or by achieving energy savings, as well as to yield good quality and results thanks to avoided carbon emissions and employment creation. The Financial Intermediary is an experienced counterpart with a good track-record of transactions in Austria and other western European countries, in particular in the renewable energy sector.

Furthermore, the operation will support the achievement of the targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) of Austria and the EIB's contribution towards financing Climate Action projects in the EU.