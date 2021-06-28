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ALFA WATER INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 75,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2022 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALFA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €75 million to help ALFA reduce water losses in province of Varese
Parent project
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
23 March 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2022
20210628
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ALFA WATER INVESTMENTS
ALFA SRL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 151 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Province of Varese (Lombardy Region).

The project aims at supporting investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in order to improve the coverage, quality and resilience of integrated water services in the Lombardy Region. The underlying investments will bring operational efficiency improvements (e.g. reduction of water losses, increased energy efficiency, better resilience to extreme weather events) and generate substantial social benefits by improving the environment and public health in the Province as well as increasing employment opportunities.

Additionality and Impact

The project will support investments in water and wastewater infrastructure in the Lombardy Region in Italy. In doing so, it will ensure compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improve the quality and resilience of water and wastewater water services. The project will contribute to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. It will also address a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved quality of recipient waters, reduced emissions of greenhouse gas of wastewater infrastructure and stronger resilience towards extreme weather events. These benefits are not reflected in market prices and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. In addition, the project will address a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy. The EIB financing will allow the Borrower to lengthen the tenor of its debt, benefit from financial flexibility in the disbursement, and to contain its cost of funding at the same time. In addition, the EIB presence is expected to attract other potential lenders willing to support the Borrower's investment plan, being the Bank's loan unsecured.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments are expected to have positive net environmental and social impacts, considering their focus on compliance with, amongst others, the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive 91/271/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, and their contributions to resource efficiency from efficiency improvements. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU where applicable and/or 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
21/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALFA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related projects
Parent project
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €75 million to help ALFA reduce water losses in province of Varese

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALFA WATER INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
21 Apr 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154603587
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210628
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALFA WATER INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
ALFA WATER INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
ALFA WATER INVESTMENTS
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €75 million to help ALFA reduce water losses in province of Varese
Parent project
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB provides €75 million to help ALFA reduce water losses in province of Varese
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ALFA WATER INVESTMENTS
Parent project
SMALL-MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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