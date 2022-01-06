CASA INSTALLATION & FEMINISATION PLS MBIL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The project consists in a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to Credit Agricole to support the professionals in the healthcare sector in France.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for small and medium sized enterprises (including professionals) in the healthcare sector. Up to 50% of the MBIL total amount is dedicated to new start-ups in the sector and 30% of the facility will be supporting enterprises run by women.
The project addresses market failures related to starting and existing professionals/SMEs' access to finance and citizens' access to health services. There is intrinsically higher risk associated with small-scale and especially new activities, the competitive environment is more uncertain and rates of return and failure tend to be higher. The second market failure arises from health externalities including e.g. containment of communicable diseases and the impact on economic productivity and social wellbeing from a healthier workforce and population. The project also addresses regional disparities in access to care. The EIB loan will increase availability of long-term loans to SMEs and independent practitioners, and reduce their financing costs. Moreover, the project will promote gender equality among healthcare providers by supporting businesses run by women.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
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