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CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 70,000,000
Services : € 23,170,000
Education : € 46,830,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2022 : € 23,170,000
20/12/2022 : € 46,830,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE
Related public register
03/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE - Etude d'Impact

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2022
20210624
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE
ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 212 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the deep renovation and restructuring of Ecole Polytechnique's (EP) main educational building situated at the heart of its campus in Palaiseau, south of Paris, France. The project also comprises the construction of a new laboratory building replacing obsolete facilities, as well as the renovation and modernisation of EP's existing main laboratory building. In addition, the project includes the relocation of several smaller buildings used by EP's technical support team to make space for a green area in line with the plateau's master plan.

The project is in line with EU public policy goals associated with the European Education Area 2025, the European Higher Education Area and the Horizon Europe framework programme. It contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by providing modern facilities and additional space for quality teaching and research in a key higher education institution in France. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 c) Common Interest (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital, and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability)

Additionality and Impact

The project addresses a sub-optimal investment situation in public higher education infrastructure in France. The project will improve Ecole Polytechnique's educational and research infrastructure and will enable the promoter to train up to 20% more students in STEM fields and to increase the number of research staff by up to 30%.


The project will also lead to significant energy savings through the renovation of outdated buildings.


The EIB financing will allow for a more sizeable investment plan to be undertaken in a shorter time frame than would otherwise be the case.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover university infrastructure, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, university and educational infrastructure may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 November 2022
20 December 2022
Related documents
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE
03/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE - Etude d'Impact

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE
Publication Date
5 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160233778
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210624
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE - Etude d'Impact
Publication Date
3 Nov 2022
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157909819
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210624
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE
Related public register
03/11/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE - Etude d'Impact
Other links
Summary sheet
CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE
Data sheet
CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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