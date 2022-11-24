CAMPUS POLYTECHNIQUE

Summary sheet
The project concerns the deep renovation and restructuring of Ecole Polytechnique's (EP) main educational building situated at the heart of its campus in Palaiseau, south of Paris, France. The project also comprises the construction of a new laboratory building replacing obsolete facilities, as well as the renovation and modernisation of EP's existing main laboratory building. In addition, the project includes the relocation of several smaller buildings used by EP's technical support team to make space for a green area in line with the plateau's master plan.
The project is in line with EU public policy goals associated with the European Education Area 2025, the European Higher Education Area and the Horizon Europe framework programme. It contributes to the European Higher Education Area and the European Research Area by providing modern facilities and additional space for quality teaching and research in a key higher education institution in France. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 c) Common Interest (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital, and Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability)
The project addresses a sub-optimal investment situation in public higher education infrastructure in France. The project will improve Ecole Polytechnique's educational and research infrastructure and will enable the promoter to train up to 20% more students in STEM fields and to increase the number of research staff by up to 30%.
The project will also lead to significant energy savings through the renovation of outdated buildings.
The EIB financing will allow for a more sizeable investment plan to be undertaken in a shorter time frame than would otherwise be the case.
The Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover university infrastructure, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, university and educational infrastructure may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to urban development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any aspects related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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