FINLOMBARDA LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS

The operation will be structured as an MBIL dedicated to SMEs and Midcaps. The operation expects to yield a 20% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability contribution.

The proposed operation will contribute to the EIB Climate Strategy by boosting investments aimed at tackling Climate Change and by increasing Climate Change awareness in Italy, which in turn should crowd in other potential investors.

Investments in the environmental sustainability sector are expected to generate positive externalities by generating environmental benefits and increase public goods for society and increased resilience to climate change, which are not effectively reflected in market prices.

Overall, the project is expected to yield good quality and results, due to increasing the access to finance to SMEs and the wider benefits to society the project promotes.

Through this operation additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs.