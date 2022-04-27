Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

FINLOMBARDA LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2024 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
23 December 2024
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2024
20210622
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FINLOMBARDA LOAN FOR SMES & MID-CAPS
FINLOMBARDA - FINANZIARIA PER LO SVILUPPO DELLA LOMBARDIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan to Finlombarda, the regional financial intermediary, owned by Regione Lombardia, to support small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs) and mid-caps located in the Lombardy region.

The operation will assist Finlombarda in supporting the recovery of regional SMEs and mid-caps from the economic downturn caused by Covid-19.

Additionality and Impact

 The operation will be structured as an MBIL dedicated to SMEs and Midcaps. The operation expects to yield a 20% Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability contribution.

The proposed operation will contribute to the EIB Climate Strategy by boosting investments aimed at tackling Climate Change and by increasing Climate Change awareness in Italy, which in turn should crowd in other potential investors.

 Investments in the environmental sustainability sector are expected to generate positive externalities by generating environmental benefits and increase public goods for society and increased resilience to climate change, which are not effectively reflected in market prices.

Overall, the project is expected to yield good quality and results, due to increasing the access to finance to SMEs and the wider benefits to society the project promotes.

Through this operation additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU acquis, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the Bank will require such intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the environment, social and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances will comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules. This operation will have a component of 20% dedicated to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
27 April 2022
19 December 2024

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications