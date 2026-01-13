Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 60,000,000
Transport : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/02/2026 : € 60,000,000
Link to source
Data sheet
GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Other links
Summary sheet
GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Related public register
14/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Summary sheet

Release date
2 December 2025
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/02/2026
20210584
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
SYNDICAT MIXTE DES MOBILITES DE L'AIRE GRENOBLOISE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 189 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the purchase of 38 new trams, each 44 metres long, to improve public transport services in the Grenoble Metropolitan Area. These trams will replace the ageing Tramway Français Standard (TFS) vehicles, which are reaching the end of their service life and currently operate on the existing tram network.

The project is part of the promoter's strategy for sustainable transport, as set out in its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan. It supports the objective of reducing the share of private car use in favour of public and active transport. The project is therefore consistent with the European Union's strategy under the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. It also contributes to the EIB's policy goals of sustainable cities and regions, climate action and environmental protection. The project is aligned with the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021–2025, as amended, and with the Transport Lending Policy.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is in line with the EU's strategy outlined in the European Green Deal and in the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. It contributes significantly to the EIB's policy objectives of sustainable cities and regions, climate action and environmental protection and is aligned with the EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 and Transport Lending Policy. It will address sector specific market failures and will result in economic, social and environmental benefits. The long maturity duration, the cost of financing and the capacity to have a grace period are the value-added of EIB financial contribution to this project.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacturing of the new rolling stock does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), because it is not listed in the annexes of the directive. Therefore, no EIA is required for the tram rolling stock. Arrangements for scrapping the replaced rolling stock will be assessed further during appraisal. By increasing the modal share of public transport, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact and will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 January 2026
25 February 2026
Related documents
14/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Link to source
Summary sheet
GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Other links
Data sheet
GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Publication Date
14 Feb 2026
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
242311104
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210584
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Other links
Summary sheet
GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS
Data sheet
GRENOBLE TRANSPORTS URBAINS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications