Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 35,000,000
Industry : € 35,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/01/2022 : € 35,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Summary sheet

Release date
8 November 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/01/2022
20210573
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
PATENTES TALGO SLU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million
EUR 74 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing the Promoter's 2021-2024 rolling stock research, development and innovation (RDI), its digital transformation and other expansion investments.

The project will contribute to the objective of promoting sustainable transport technologies.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports a leading Spain-based specialised rolling stock engineering company in the development of key components and systems for low carbon rail transport vehicles with an increasing high technological content. In addition to an increased safety and security of products and manufacturing processes, the outcome of the project includes positive environmental effects linked to the development of rolling stock that is more energy efficient, sustainable and entailing the use of recyclable composites. The project strengthens the competitiveness of a European rolling stock manufacturer, supports the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge (through patents and collaborative projects with industrial and academic partners) and workforce upskilling and training. It is also aligned with the EU mobility strategy which calls for a progressive increase in both passengers and freight rail traffic, enhanced by an affordable high-speed (electrified) rail network. The EIB is expected to provide the company with access to long term financing combined with customised and flexible financial terms and conditions (such as long availability periods and flexible drawdowns), which better mirror the time horizon of the investments and is suited for the inherently high level of uncertainty within R&D activities. In addition, the EIB loan provides a signalling effect on the soundness and quality of the project, which could facilitate the crowding-in of additional commercial and public lenders as well as European Union funds.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments related to research and development and to the manufacturing of rolling stock and systems that are not specifically listed in Annex I or II of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The project will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, that will not change their scope due to the project. As such, the project activities are not subject to an EIA.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
11/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Publication Date
11 Jan 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150462363
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210573
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248423958
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210573
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/01/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Other links
Summary sheet
ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Data sheet
ROLLING STOCK RDI AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 3

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications