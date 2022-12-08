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AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC AND ADVANCED MOBILITY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 18,750,000
Romania : € 40,750,000
Germany : € 190,500,000
Industry : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2022 : € 18,750,000
8/12/2022 : € 40,750,000
8/12/2022 : € 190,500,000
Other links
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC AND ADVANCED MOBILITY RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
22 December 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2022
20210566
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC AND ADVANCED MOBILITY RDI
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 608 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's investments (2022-25) in research and development for innovative powertrain technologies for application in battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. It specifically includes investments for technologies in the field of high-voltage integrated power electronics systems, high-voltage battery management systems, electric motor systems, high-voltage inverters and high-voltage DC-DC converters.

The project will contribute to further develop innovative electrification technologies suitable to improve electric vehicle performance, enhance their overall energy efficiency, reduce their manufacturing cost and then final price, and therefore lower the barriers to the adoption of electric vehicles in the market.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the promoter's investments for developing innovative technology solutions for electric vehicles, including high-voltage charging box, battery management system, electronics machine reducer, inverter solutions. It will create the conditions for their accelerated and wider market adoption, will contribute to further knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion, and will support the development of a relevant ecosystem of technology companies and the necessary skills through reskilling and upskilling of existing employees. These investments contribute to the EIB "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective, to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective, and a part of them to the EU's economic, social and territorial Cohesion policy objective. EIB financing supports the promoter's investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative electrification technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation.


The promoter's R&D capability and well-structured organisation, its focus on product and technology R&D, innovation and sustainability, its technology edge, industrialisation capability and strong ecosystem of partners, along with its experienced management will help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, contribute to address and mitigate market failures, and through its additionality, contribute to the Bank's policy objectives.


The EIB Loan supports the company`s financing structure by diversifying its funding sources, advantageous funding terms, flexible drawdown terms as well as  catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.


The Bank's technical contribution and advice is primarily explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives at project origination.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project's research and development activities do not fall under the Annexes of the EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Therefore, the activities are not subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project.

Related documents
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC AND ADVANCED MOBILITY RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC AND ADVANCED MOBILITY RDI
Publication Date
27 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158007164
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210566
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Germany
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC AND ADVANCED MOBILITY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC AND ADVANCED MOBILITY RDI
Data sheet
AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC AND ADVANCED MOBILITY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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