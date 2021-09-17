OASEN SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY

The project concerns the 2022-2026 investment programme in the production and distribution facilities of OASEN, one of the Netherlands' smallest water supply companies. The programme consists mainly of renewal and extension of water treatment plants, distribution and supplementary pumping stations and distribution networks. The project aims to maintain supply security in the context of climate change and maintain service quality at current high standards. The project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water supply sector by financing infrastructure which generates positive environmental and health externalities that are not fully internalised in the water tariffs in the Netherlands. The project will be to the benefit of around 800,000 population in the service area of OASEN.





EIB is a cornerstone lender to OASEN. The new EIB financing will fund a project that is part of a substantial capital expenditure program. The Bank's customizable loan terms and long tenors accommodate the long implementation horizon and align with the economic life of the asset financed. In addition to a modest financial advantage, the Banks's lending provides added flexibility and diversification of OASEN's lending pool.







