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LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Iceland : € 60,000,000
Energy : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/02/2023 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related press
Iceland: Landsnet gets $63.7 million EIB loan for new generation power lines

Summary sheet

Release date
24 November 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2023
20210525
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
LANDSNET HF
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 128 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The operation is an investment programme of two projects to extend the 220 kV power transmission grid in the north-eastern part of Iceland, in order to strengthen the transmission system between eastern, northern and south-western parts of Iceland to increase transmission capacity, stability and reliability of the system.

The project includes two new transmission lines that improve interconnection of the north-eastern and eastern regions of Iceland. This provides greater security and quality of supply, including a greater degree or network redundancy, network loss reduction, and the resolution of constraints that limit the increase in both generation and consumption, which is based on renewable sources of energy. The project further improves reliability of electricity supply for all users.

Additionality and Impact

The Project includes two new transmission lines that improve interconnection of the north-eastern and eastern regions of Iceland. This provides greater security and quality of supply, including a greater degree or network redundancy, network loss reduction which have public good attributes, and the resolution of constraints that limit the increase in both generation and consumption, which in the country is based on renewables. It will thereby allow for better integration of renewable energy, which reduces negative climate and environmental externalities.


The Project develops a critical infrastructure for a decarbonised economy, consistently with the EIB Energy Lending Policy and the policy goal of "Sustainable Energy & Natural Resources". It also contributes to Climate Action. The project is expected to deliver a positive economic benefit as well as a broader social benefit. The promoter is the transmission system operator in Iceland, highly experienced in implementing works of this nature, with a sound, project management structure.

The Bank's loans will be a cornerstone of the financing for the borrower's investment programme.


The loan will offer key benefits such as a very long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and grace periods as well as to drawdowns.  


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter is experienced in conducting works of this nature, with an in-house team responsible for environmental and social aspects of projects. Based on the information available, the project is acceptable in environmental and social terms for the Bank's financing.

Iceland has, in the context of Article 65 (1) of the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement, transposed EU procurement directives into law. The EU Directive 2014/25/EC is implemented by Icelandic regulation no. 340/2017. The promoter is considered a public undertaking in the meaning of said Directive and thereby required to follow public procurement procedures. For the project, major works are tendered internationally with publication in the Official Journal of the EU. The procurement procedure is mostly a negotiated procedure, which is appropriate given the need to coordinate multiple contracts. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures followed by the promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
24 January 2023
28 February 2023
Related documents
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Other links
Related press
Iceland: Landsnet gets $63.7 million EIB loan for new generation power lines

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
Icelandic
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165543158
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210525
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Iceland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Publication Date
27 Jan 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
160454218
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210525
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Iceland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
189542435
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210525
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
EFTA countries
Countries
Iceland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Other links
Summary sheet
LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Data sheet
LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related press
Iceland: Landsnet gets $63.7 million EIB loan for new generation power lines

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Iceland: Landsnet gets $63.7 million EIB loan for new generation power lines
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION - MAT Á UMHVERFISÁHRIFUM
Related public register
27/01/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LANDSNET POWER TRANSMISSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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