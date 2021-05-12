DIADEM (EGF VD)

The project concerns an operation under the European Guarantee Fund. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support Research, Development and Innovation ("RDI") activities of the innovative company 'Diadem', an SME based in Italy, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. The Promoter is a dedicated medical technology company developing innovative solutions for the early prediction and diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, with the aim of potentially enabling early interventions to slow disease progression. The project targets an unmet need with high socio-economic impact. By creating knowledge externalities, the project will provide significant socio-economic benefits, will strengthen Italy and Europe's leading position in medical technologies, and it will help to retain skilled staff engaged in the Company's RDI activities.

EIB's financing would be complementary to European venture capital ("VC") investors and would provide a signalling effect to crowd-in other capital providers, which are necessary for the completion of the clinical development stage and the launch of commercial operations. Hence, thanks to EIB's involvement, this project will not be significantly delayed due to the crisis.