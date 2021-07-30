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EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 27,000,000
Industry : € 27,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2021 : € 27,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related press
Spain: EIB backs Fagor Ederlan’s innovation strategy with €27 million loan

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2021
20210498
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
FAGOR EDERLAN S COOP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 27 million
EUR 55 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's investments in: (i) research, development and innovation (RDI), for lightweight components and systems for sustainable mobility and vehicle electrification, sustainable manufacturing technologies to increase resource efficiency and circularity, and advanced manufacturing technologies; (ii) the development and deployment of transformational digitalisation technologies. The project will take place in the period 2021-2024 at the Promoter's premises in the Basque Region, Spain.

The project concerns the Promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) for advanced materials, smart manufacturing, energy- and resource-efficient processes, systems and components for electric vehicles. It also includes investments for the development and deployment of transformational green manufacturing and process technologies and investments for the development and deployment of transformational digitalisation technologies.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the promoter's investments in lightweight component and system technologies for sustainable mobility and vehicle electrification, sustainable and advanced manufacturing technologies enabling resource efficiency and circular production models, a comprehensive digital transformation initiative across the company. It will contribute to knowledge creation, accumulation and diffusion, it will support the promoter's transformation strategy towards sustainability and digitalisation, and will contribute to the decarbonisation and transformation of the automotive industry. The investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital"and partly "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" policy objectives. They address the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets and those associated with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation.


The project supports the implementation of the promoter's strategy, the transformation process to adapt to the evolving technology and market context and to build up a sustainable position to compete in the medium-long term. It will help strengthening the promoter's multi-technology know-how and competence. The project will add to the social welfare and bring about social benefits, by generating environmental and knowledge positive externalities. The promoter's R&D and technical capability, its focus on innovation, multi-technology portfolio, experienced management, reliable industry position and R&D collaborations help implement a sound and sustainable project, integrating positive environmental and social dimensions, helping to address and mitigate market failures, and contributing to the Bank's policy objectives.


The project will address a very specific market gap faced by cooperatives. Given that their equity base is constituted by the contributions of their employees and accumulated reserves, cooperatives do not raise equity in the capital markets to partially finance their investments or RDI programs. The EIB would provide the promoter with a long loan maturity, which would allow to obtain a more balanced financial structure and attract other lenders that could co-finance the project. The Bank's technical contribution and advice is explained by the guidance provided to align the project scope with policy objectives and the monitoring during project implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation that are expected to be carried out in already existing and authorised facilities. The project does not fall under any Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank's services will however review any environmental details of the project during the due diligence. The results of this project are expected to contribute to the development of a more sustainable European transport system, through the development and deployment of lightweight metal components and components for electric vehicles, as well as energy- and resource-efficient manufacturing technologies.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by EU rules on procurement.

Related documents
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB backs Fagor Ederlan’s innovation strategy with €27 million loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149509345
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210498
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248425737
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210498
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Other links
Summary sheet
EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Data sheet
EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related press
Spain: EIB backs Fagor Ederlan’s innovation strategy with €27 million loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB backs Fagor Ederlan’s innovation strategy with €27 million loan
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDERLAN SUSTAINABLE RDI & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Photogallery

Ederlan Sustainable RDI & Digital Transformation
Ederlan Sustainable RDI & Digital Transformation
©Fagor Ederlan

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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