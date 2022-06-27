REGIONE EMILIA-ROMAGNA EU BLENDING PROGRAMME

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Support Regione Emilia-Romagna measures in favor of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) targeting investments in priority sectors (Regional Development Plan 2021-2027).
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps.
The operation addresses access to finance constraints facing SMEs in Emilia-Romagna Region through L/T loans that supports new financing for SMEs and Midcaps. Currently a regional specific plafond of ESIF funds have been allocated to reduce interest rates in the tourism sector. The Region is available to enlarge this interest rebate opportunity to other sectors. The EIB contribution rests on longer maturity and introducing an innovative product to the regional market. EIB involvement also generates a signalling effect that may help crowd in additional financing. Implementation is handled by four intermediaries selected by the Region through a public tender that have in-depth experience with implementing EIB products through a network of branches in the targeted region.
The operation addresses the constrained access to finance for SMEs/Midcaps which stems from the market failure of asymmetric information. It also rests on strategic alignment with EU and EIB policy priorities as well as the country's national development plan.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.